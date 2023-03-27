Alexa
Taipei metro area will not face water shortage in next 3 months

Central and southern Taiwan face increasing risk of water insecurity

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/27 18:23
The Feitsui Reservoir. (Taipei Feitsui Reservoir Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current volume of water in the Feitsui Reservoir is at 75% of its storage capacity, which is a normal water level compared to previous years and sufficient to supply water to the Greater Taipei area for the next three months before the typhoon season arrives, CNA quoted Taipei Feitsui Reservoir Administration director Lin Yu-i (林裕益) as saying on Monday (March 27).

However, it has been a different situation for central and southern Taiwan, which are facing an increasing risk of water insecurity as the spring rains have not brought much water to the receding reservoirs.

According to the Water Resources Agency, the five reservoirs in the Hsinchu and Miaoli area are at less than 50% of their regular capacities. Taiwan's largest reservoir, the Tsengwen Reservoir, located in the Chiayi and Tainan area was only at 11.31% of its usual capacity as of 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Lin shared that the recent water levels of the Feitsui Reservoir are still above the early warning line for drought.
Feitsui Reservoir
water storage
Tsengwen Reservoir

