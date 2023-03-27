Microwave Digestion System Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players and Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean, global microwave digestion system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market for microwave digestion system is expected to be driven in large part by the rising adoption of trace element determination solutions in environmental, industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, polymers, textiles, etc.

The Russia-Ukraine War that began in February 2022 has had significant global impacts on various industries. One of the most visible impacts has been the imposition of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. These restrictions have affected not only airlines but also other industries that rely on air transportation, such as tourism, international trade, and logistics. The market in 2022 has also been damaged by the war. The conflict has led to a decrease in consumer and investor confidence, as well as disruptions in supply chains and logistics. The effects have been felt across many industries, including energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The war has also had significant geopolitical implications. It has raised defense spending in many countries and strengthened the armed forces of NATO nations. European nations, in particular, have increased their defense budgets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For example, Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of its military in 2021, in order to increase its defense spending above 2% of GDP. The war has also led to increased tensions between Russia and other countries, particularly in Europe, and has raised concerns about the potential for further military conflicts in the future.

Microwaves are used in conjunction with acid digestion to break down samples in preparation for elemental analysis by inductively coupled plasma/mass spectrometry (ICP/MS), inductively coupled plasma/atomic emission spectrometry (ICP/AES), or similar methods. The heat from the microwaves speeds up the chemical reaction of the acid with the sample, reducing the digestion time from hours to minutes.

Microwave digestion is carried out on large soil, sludge, slurry, or oil samples for environmental and industrial applications. It is used for preparing steel samples to determine the content levels of elements such as boron or silicon. It is also widely used for smallerscale food and beverage samples to detect trace mineral nutrients and trace elements for health and safety purposes. In recent years, the demand has grown for trace element testing of pharmaceutical excipients, intermediates, and final products. Other typical applications include polymers, textiles, and botanical samples..

The microwave digestion system market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the microwave digestion system market is classified into Food, Environmental, Research Institutes, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgy, Chemical & Petrochemical, Mining & Geology, Agricultural. On the basis of region, the microwave digestion system industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa). With a 36.05% share of the market for microwave digestion system, North America is the largest regional market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a 32.20% share and AsiaPacific with a 24.86% share. AsiaPacific has the highest projected growth at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2020 through 2026. Major factors impacting the market are increased spending on research and development in developing economies.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Analytik Jena AG

Anton Paar GmbH

APL Instrument Co., Ltd.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Berghof Products + Instruments GmbH

CEM Corporation

Shanghai Hengping Apparatus & Instruments Factory (Shanghai Yatai Instrument Co., Ltd.)

Nanjing Kejie Analysis Instrument Co., Ltd.

Labtron Equipment Ltd

Shanghai Metash Instruments Co., Ltd.

Milestone Srl

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PG Instruments Ltd

Preekem Scientific Instruments Co., Ltd.

Questron Technologies Corp.

SCP Science

Shanghai Sineo Microwave Chemistry Technology Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Instruments GmbH

Beijing Xiangyuan Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Xintuo Analysis Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.

By Application:

Food

Environmental

Research Institutes

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Metallurgy

Chemical & Petrochemical

Mining & Geology

Agricultural

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global microwave digestion system market.

To classify and forecast global microwave digestion system market based on application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global microwave digestion system market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global microwave digestion system market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global microwave digestion system market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global microwave digestion system market.

