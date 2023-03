Bamboo Charcoal Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean, global bamboo charcoal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Bamboo charcoal is made of bamboo by means of a pyrolysis process at temperatures ranging from 800 to 1200C. Compared to regular charcoal, bamboo charcoal has ten times more surface area and is four times stronger in its absorption rate. With its high density and porous structure, bamboo charcoal is widely used to purify water and eliminates organic impurities and smells. It is also used for skin and body care applications such as soaps, masks, packs, facial foams, and bath powders

The bamboo charcoal market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Technical Grade Bamboo Charcoal, Bamboo Charcoal for Energy/Fuel, Electrical Grade Bamboo Charcoal. By application, the bamboo charcoal market is classified into Household & Home Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Energy & Fuel, Electrical & Electronic, Food. On the basis of region, the bamboo charcoal industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Tantech Holdings Ltd. (Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Technology Co., Ltd.)

Zhejiang Maimeiwong Ecology Development Co., Ltd.

Quzhou Modern Carbon Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiejiegao Charcoal Industry Co., Ltd.

Suichang Wenzhao Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Mingkang Charcoal Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jizhu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujian Jianou Special Art Bamboo And Wood Co., Ltd.

Jiangshan Lvyi Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd.

BWG Mai Chau Bamboo Factory

Yungting International Charcoal Industry Co., Ltd.

Agricultural Corporation Takesuminosato Co., Ltd.

Suichang Biyan Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd.

Viet Charcoal Joint Stock Company

Taiwan Gaotian Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hainuo Charcoal Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jianzhong Bamboo Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

By Product:

Technical Grade Bamboo Charcoal

Bamboo Charcoal for Energy/Fuel

Electrical Grade Bamboo Charcoal

By Application:

Household & Home Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial

Energy & Fuel

Electrical & Electronic

Food

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global bamboo charcoal market.

To classify and forecast global bamboo charcoal market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global bamboo charcoal market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bamboo charcoal market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global bamboo charcoal market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bamboo charcoal market.

