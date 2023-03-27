More than 180 central Taiwan students fall ill, school suspects norovirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected viral cluster infection broke out at Dazhi Elementary School in Taichung city on Saturday (March 25) that resulted in over 180 children reporting feeling ill.

Liberty Times reported that many students began showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and diarrhea at school on Saturday morning. Over 90 children were sent home while the school notified the local health department about the possible norovirus or enterovirus cluster infection or food poisoning case.

Students’ vomit and the school lunch provided on Friday (March 24) were submitted for testing.

By Sunday, over 180 students were experiencing discomfort. 368 students took Monday off, including those who did not show obvious symptoms but whose parents wanted to avoid the risk of them getting infected at school.

At the time of publishing, the school was still waiting for test results to be announced. Yahoo News cited the school’s Principal Cheng Li-chuan as saying reports are expected in two weeks.

As norovirus is very contagious, outbreaks occur easily. After observing a rise in cases in February, the Taoyuan Department of Public Health urged schools and food service providers to stay alert and reinforce food safety management.

Norovirus is immune to ethanol and hand sanitizers, so members of the public should wash their hands often with soap, per Heho. They should also separate cooked and raw ingredients when cooking, and avoid eating raw eggs, meats, or shellfish.

Those who experience diarrhea should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms are gone before returning to work or school to reduce the chance of spreading the virus. Other symptoms caused by the virus include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, fever, chills, fatigue, headache, and soreness.

Young children may experience more severe vomiting for one to 10 days before gradually recovering.