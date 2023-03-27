Taiwan livestock owners fined for grazing too close to roads

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The long-term drought in southern and central Taiwan is impacting grasslands which are now going barren and insufficient to support the grazing of local cattle.

Some livestock owners have engaged in dangerous activity, moving their cattle close to provincial highways for grazing, posing a potential risk for oncoming autos. Such actions are not just imprudent, but also illegal according to local law, per UDN.

Taitung County Government reiterated that grazing cattle must be kept more than 200 meters away from provincial highways. Any violators identified will be subject to fines ranging upwards of NT$60,000 (US$2,000).

Taitung County Department of Agriculture released a statement today stating there have been many incidents of cows straying onto the county's provincial roads. Some of these incidents have even occurred at night time, where vision is reduced, leading to the accidental death of cattle.

The recent drought around Taitung has severely impacted vegetation in mountain areas, causing much of it to wither and die. With less grass to feed cattle, livestock have had to go further to forage as well as rely upon supplemental nutrition and agricultural by-products.

Taitung Agriculture Department Director Hsu Chia-hao (許家豪) appealed to farmers to abide by regulations as well as strengthen fence maintenance and cattle marking. These efforts can lessen the risk of cattle escaping and wandering closer to roads, endangering the lives of passers-by and threatening property.

Additionally, he said his department would assign special personnel to monitor cattle grazing, warning farmers not to take any chances when it comes to their livestock grazing too close to busy roads.