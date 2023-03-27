Escaped baboon nabbed in Taiwan's Taoyuan City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An olive baboon (Papio anubis), which had been on the loose for over two weeks, was finally captured in Taoyuan City on Monday (March 27).

The baboon, which is 110 centimeters tall and weighs around 20 kilograms, was spotted last week in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. By Monday morning, he was seen in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District.

Later in the afternoon, members of the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture searched the outskirts of the Taiwan Railways Administration's Fugang Mechanical Engineering Depot.

After narrowing the scope of their search, agriculture bureau personnel "arrested and brought to justice" the baboon at 3 p.m., reported UDN. The baboon had been reportedly darting from one location to another that morning.



Earlier sighting of baboon. (Facebook, 我是新屋人 photo)

When it ran into a house on Zhongzheng Road in the Fugang area of Yangmei District, agricultural bureau staff members were able to surround the monkey to keep her from escaping again. They then fired a tranquilizer dart, which quickly took effect.

As the baboon became incapacitated, agricultural bureau personnel quickly threw a net over the animal and were finally able to take it into custody. As for where the baboon will be sent next, the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture was cited by TTV News as stating that because the baboon was injured during the capture, it will first be sent to Leofoo Village Theme Park to undergo medical treatment.

It will then be transferred to the Taipei Zoo. The zoo will later hold a press conference to announce its plans for the creature.



(Taoyuan Department of Agriculture photo)



(Taoyuan Department of Agriculture photo)



(Taoyuan Department of Agriculture photo)