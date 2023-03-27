Alexa
Southern Taiwan school principal fired after pupils ordered to kneel as punishment during camping trip

The students were punished for being up too early and being raucous

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/27 16:08
(Kaohsiung City Education Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung City elementary school acting principal was fired on Sunday night (March 26) after more than 100 fifth graders from the school were ordered to kneel down for one minute and suffered verbal abuse as punishment by an activity assistant from a travel agency. The school had contracted the agency to assist in organizing and running a recent camping trip, CNA reported.

After the incident on Tuesday (March 21) during the second day of the camping trip came to light, the city’s Education Bureau on Sunday night reaffirmed that improper discipline of pupils is forbidden and announced that the acting principal, surnamed Chang (張), was fired immediately, and a superintendent would be appointed to act as the school’s interim principal.

According to the schedule of the camping trip for the school's fifth graders, the time for the students to get up was 6:30 a.m., but some of them were already up around 5 a.m. and were either talking outside their tents or becoming raucous inside the tents.

Having advised these students to be quiet, to no avail, the on-duty assistant lost his temper and ordered more than 100 students to kneel down for one minute, during which they also suffered verbal abuse from the assistant, per CNA.

The travel agency’s vice general manager, surnamed Lin (林), said that the company was shocked to learn what happened and apologized to the school and students. Lin said the company had fired the activity assistant and would reflect on the incident and listen to suggestions the parents had to make about how the company could have done better to deal with the situation.
