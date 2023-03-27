"The ReStart Art Club" Private Party Returns to Hong Kong

#RestartArtClub

Celebrating arts, culture, creativity

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 March 2023 -, the annual private party hosted byandduring Art Basel Hong Kong returned on Thursday, 23rd March 2023 at K11 ATELIER King's Road. This one-night only event brought together the global creative community and luminaries to celebrate the reinvigoration of the international art scene in Hong Kong.Curated by Jason Swamy and produced by COI Communications, the event explored the binaries of art - familiar and foreign, digital and analog, acoustic and electronic, while showcasing the confluence of age, ethnicities, and cultures.Alongside the hosts, this event was brought together by five distinguished Host Chairs:of K11 Group,of M+,of LACMA,of LACMA,of UCCA, together with 18 Host Committee members.As guests arrived, they were met with a modern Chinese music performance where musicians performed amidst an elevated flower stage with dancers concealed within the installation.Guests were invited to enjoy a Five Flower Tea Gin cocktail before traversing through the nature-themed digital exhibit created by d'strict at ARTE M, the first overseas showcase of Korea's largest immersive media art exhibition. A molecular cocktail was then offered as guests were guided into a lift with an eccentric dancer. The lift opened into a mysterious speakeasy with traditional Hong Kong and industrial elements. Spectacular local and international performances were unveiled throughout the night such as Grammy-award winning musician Sly5thAve, accordion virtuoso Mario Batkovic, and other dance and DJ performances.Princess Alia Al-Senussi and Dino Sadhwani, have successfully created yet another captivating and fun-filled event. It is hoped that the event will continue its success in celebrating the collaboration among people passionate about art, culture, performance, gastronomy, music and entertainment.11 SKIES, d'strict, Moët & Chandon, Don Julio, Cloudy Bay, KHEE Soju, Two Moons DistilleryAlan Lo, Yenn Wong, Alison Chan, Claudine Ying, Edward Tang, Eugene Tang, Gilbert and Martina Yeung, Ivan Pun, James Neary, Jonathan Cheung, Katrina Razon, Lester Lam, Loui Lim, Marc Spiegler, Pranitan Phornprapha, Rishabh TongyaSir David Adjaye, Cecile Debray, Marc Spiegler, Kyoko Hattori, Vassilis Oikonomopoulos, Marisa Chearavanont, Lim Se-Ryung, Beeple, Staffan Ahrenberg, Simon De Pury, Sean Lee, Aaron CezarHashtag: #RestartArtClub

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.