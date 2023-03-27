Meat Substitute Market Structure With Top Industry Players, Region Wise Analysis and Complete Forecast Till 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Meat Substitute industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global meat substitute market size was US$ 5,777.7 million in 2021. The global meat substitute market is forecast to grow to US$ 9,823.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Meat contains a high amount of protein, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Thus, the high consumption of meat may result in health problems, such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Meat substitutes, on the other hand, taste similar to meat but are a healthier option than conventional meat. Tofu is a widely used meat substitute.

Factors Influencing the Market Growing rate of obesity cases and associated health problems, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, heart diseases, etc., will drive the global meat substitute market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for food with high nutritional content and good taste will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market. Growing disposable income and the rising health and fitness industry will also boost the growth of the meat substitute market. The increasing number of launches focusing on plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy substitutes, will fuel the growth of the market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The food & beverages industry witnessed substantial opportunities to boost its revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market observed a surge in the demand for healthy food options. Online food delivery platforms recorded a substantial hike, which has been beneficial for the meat substitute market. Furthermore, lockdown restrictions forced people to shop online. The availability of a large variety of meat substitutes online has boosted the growth of the meat substitute market. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the demand to look over health and hygiene, which ultimately propelled the meat substitute market forward. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific market for meat substitutes is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. Tofu and tempeh are considered among the popular traditional foods in China, Japan, and Indonesia. It is one of the crucial ingredients used in the making of Kicap, Bakso Martabak, and other popular foods. As a result, it will boost the growth of the meat substitute market. Furthermore, the growing inclination of users towards plant-based food will benefit this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative opportunities due to the growing rate of obesity in the region. Furthermore, changing living standards and the rising focus of citizens on health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market during the forecast period. Competitors in the Market Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen

BeyondMeat

Meatless B.V.

VBites Foods Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

MGP Ingredients

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global meat substitute market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Category, and Region. By Product Type Outlook Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others By Source Outlook Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Others By Category Outlook Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable By Regional Outlook North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



