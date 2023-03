IoT In Construction Market Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast to 2031

the IoT In Construction Market. It’s great to see that the market is growing at a significant rate. The integration of IoT technology in the construction industry can bring several benefits such as improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced costs. With the help of sensors, devices, and analytics, construction companies can track their resources, monitor job sites, and optimize their operations. It’s an exciting time for the industry as technology continues to advance and transform the way construction projects are planned, executed, and managed.

The global IoT in construction market was valued at USD 8,912.8 million in 2021 size is expected to reach $24,7645.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Intelligent industrial building solutions can automate the temperature control, security, and maintenance of buildings through various mobile computing devices to achieve more efficient property management.

Major market player included in this report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Sigfox

Oracle Corporation

CalAmp Corp.

Losant IoT

Giatec Scientific, Inc.

WorldSensing

Kore Wireless

Trimble Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Remote Operations

Safety Management

Fleet Management

Predictive Maintenance

Other

By Material Type

Commercial

Residential

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global IoT In Construction Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

