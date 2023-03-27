Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031 | DLF Seeds A/S, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle-Gro

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Lawn and Garden Consumables industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global lawn and garden consumables market size was US$ 17,147.6 million in 2021. The global lawn and garden consumables market is forecast to grow to US$ 23,966.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of commercial and residential projects will benefit the global lawn and garden consumables market. According to data released by the U.S. Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, nearly 1,368,000 privately owned houses projects were completed in May 2021. Furthermore, the growing trend of gardens and lawns in the outdoor spaces will fuel the growth of the market. Stringent regulations restricting the use of insecticides and pesticides may limit the growth of the market. The growing popularity of urban green spaces and parks is forecast to contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, governments are also contributing to this trend as they have introduced various schemes to build green spaces and parks based on environmental guidelines. For instance, In India, the government has unveiled nearly 2,538 projects to develop 5,400 acres of green spaces and parks, which will ultimately benefit the lawn and garden consumables market. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions by industry players will also escalate the growth of the market. For instance, Central Garden & Pet and Profitero, Inc. inked a strategic partnership with the aim to introduce an e-commerce business for all the products of Central Garden & Pet. Such strategies are forecast to push the market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global economy, which ultimately impacted the construction industry. Government projects aiming at the development of green spaces were halted due to the shortage of laborers. Furthermore, difficulties in the supply chain and a sudden decrease in income further declined the demand for decorative plants and flowers throughout the COVID-19 period. On the contrary, the wake of the pandemic increased gardening activities in households. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global lawn and garden consumables market. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific lawn and garden consumables market is forecast to grow as the largest market, owing to the growing range of construction activities and rising demand for lawns and gardens. Furthermore, growing urbanization and rising demand for lawn and garden consumables from commercial buildings, parks & community gardens, and organic gardening will contribute to the growth of the market. Initiatives by governments have also contributed to the industry growth and are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future. All of these factors will drive the Asia-Pacific lawn and garden consumables market forward. Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol775 Competitors in the Market Agrium Inc. (Nutrien)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Central Garden & Pet

DLF Seeds A/S

Sakata Seed Corporation

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc.

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global lawn and garden consumables market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region. By Product Type Outlook Fertilizers

Pesticides Insecticides Fungicides Herbicides Others

Seeds

Mulch

Others By Application Outlook Residential

Commercial

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

