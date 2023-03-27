India Bottled Water Market Overview, Demand, Supply and Production Status 2023 To 2031

The India bottled water market is on a steady growth path and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2027. The increase in pollution levels and the decreasing accessibility to safe drinking water are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. India has been experiencing water scarcity and pollution issues, and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming years. A report by UNICEF suggests that more than half of the Indian population does not have access to clean drinking water, and by 2030, around 40% of the Indian population may completely lose their access to drinking water. This has created significant growth opportunities for the India bottled water market.

The flourishing tourism sector in India is also contributing to the growth of the market. Tourists are increasingly opting for bottled water as they consider it safer and more hygienic than tap water. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, providing an impetus for the growth of the India bottled water market.

However, the growth of the India bottled water market may be hindered by counterfeit products of famous brands and strict government regulations on plastic bottles. The sale of counterfeit bottled water products may negatively impact the market growth, as consumers may switch to other safer alternatives. Moreover, government regulations on plastic bottles may restrict the usage of plastic bottles, impacting the bottled water market’s growth.

In conclusion, the India bottled water market is growing at a fast pace and is expected to continue on a steady growth path during the forecast period. The increasing pollution levels, decreasing accessibility to safe drinking water, and flourishing tourism sector are the primary drivers of the market. However, counterfeit products of famous brands and strict government regulations on plastic bottles may hinder the market’s growth.

Increasing Water Pollution Levels Propelling the Demand for Bottled Water in India

The level of water pollution in India is very high, with around 80% of the water severely polluted. A large quantity of untreated sewage is released into water bodies, which is considered the primary cause of water pollution. Among 122 countries, India ranks 120th in terms of water quality. Water pollution in India is also caused by rapid industrialization and the discharge of industrial water into water bodies. The increasing water pollution levels are limiting people’s access to clean and safe drinking water, which is anticipated to boost the demand for bottled water during the forecast period.

Flourishing Tourism in the Country is Boosting the India Bottled Water Market

Tourism is one of the most flourishing sectors in India and acts as a crucial component in boosting the countrys economy. According to an estimate, over 10.93 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2019. With the expanding tourism sector in India, the demand for bottled water is expected to surge as bottled water is the most reliable source for water consumption for tourists. Additionally, the growth in the hospitality sector is fueling the demand for bottled water in airports, railways, hotels and restaurants.

India Bottled Water Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the India bottled water market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, specialty stores, online channels, home, and office delivery, and others. Among these, the retail store segment accounts for the largest market share because of the high number of retail stores in every locality in India and the easy availability of bottled water of various brands through these channels. On the other hand, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share of the market. Many bottled water brands, such as Bisleri or Clear Pani, have formed partnerships with offices, restaurants, etc., as their official suppliers for packaged drinking water, which further propels this segment’s growth.

India Bottled Water Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India bottled water market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Among these regions, the southern part of India accounts for the largest market share. The severe water crisis in this part of the country is estimated to drive the demand for packaged drinking water during the forecast period. Additionally, the Western region also covers a substantial share of the market. The west is also faced with a similar situation as the south. The lack of access to safe and clean drinking water is expected to drive the bottled water market in South India.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Bottled Water Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India significantly halted the growth of the bottled water market. Nevertheless, the pandemic situation is expected to positively impact the market post-COVID-19 as consumers have now started purchasing bottled water directly from companies. According to reports, the COVID-19 situation disrupted access to water resources for a high percentage of the population. The lack of access to clean and safe water in India prompted its population to demand packaged drinking water, which will fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, most bottled water companies are partnering with the OwO micro delivery app for delivering water to residential areas in India. The app is said to handle over 500 orders per day in Gurugram (Haryana), including those for Bailley, Bisleri, Aquafina, Kinley of Coca-Cola, and Divya Jal of Patanjali. The company plans to expand to other areas in Delhi-NCR soon.

India Bottled Water Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India bottled water market are Parle, Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo, Tata Waters, Kingfisher Water, Narang Group, Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Manikchand Groups, Rail Neer (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), A.V Organics LLP, Patanjali, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Category (Water Exchange, Refill, New)

By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), By Region (North, South, East, West)

The market is highly concentrated among leading players such as Parle and Coca Cola. Bisleri by Parle dominates the market and is considered synonymous with mineral water in India. The market participants are spending significant amounts on advertisement and marketing to create brand awareness of their products and boost their sales. They launch and provide a wide range of bottled water of various sizes to cater to consumers needs in India. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., are also prominent in this market.

