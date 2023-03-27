China Bottled Water Market SWOT Analysis Shows Top Key players to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2031

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has recently conducted a comprehensive analysis of the China bottled water market. This report provides a detailed assessment of the market solutions, advancement, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. According to the report, the China bottled water market is witnessing a positive growth rate and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.6% by the year 2027.

One of the primary reasons behind the growth of the China bottled water market is the increasing water pollution levels and growing health concerns among Chinese consumers. With rapid industrialization and growth of the manufacturing industry, contamination of water supplies has increased, leading to consumers turning to mineral water to meet their nutritional needs, even if it means paying more.

The China bottled water market was worth USD 45.1 billion in the year 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, earning revenue of around USD 76.2 billion by the end of 2027. With such significant growth potential, bottled water brands are increasingly launching a wider range of products to capitalize on market opportunities and dominate a major market share.

However, the negative environmental impact of single-use plastic bottles and the high cost of bottled water in China may serve as major obstacles to market growth. Despite these challenges, the China bottled water market is expected to continue its positive growth trajectory.

In conclusion, the Report Ocean’s analysis of the China bottled water market provides valuable insights into the factors driving the market growth, challenges faced by the industry, and opportunities available for market players. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market and can be useful for businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the China bottled water market.

Growing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases is Propelling the China Bottled Water Market Forward

The number of waterborne diseases in China is among the highest in the world. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, water pollution in China causes more than 100,000 deaths annually and leads to economic losses of USD 1.46 trillion. Moreover, due to unsanitary conditions, waterborne diseases are very common among school children. Infectious diarrheal disease outbreaks in Chinese schools via water have been identified as the cause of many public health emergencies. Thus, the demand for bottled water is on the rise to ensure childrens health.

Increasing Disposable Income of Middle and Lower-Income Groups is Driving the China Bottled Water Market

The increasing disposable income of middle and lower-income groups due to the economic growth of the country is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the China bottled water market. As a result of China’s fast economic growth, the incomes of Chinese citizens have increased. The increasing purchasing power of people is also boosting their access to high-priced and premium bottled water. Furthermore, the high-income class is also getting exposed to a wider range of bottled water, such as sparkling water and flavored water, which in turn boosts the sales of bottled water.

China Bottled Water Market – By Product Type

Based on product types, the China bottled water market is segmented into spring water, purified water, mineral water, distilled water, sparkling water, and others. Because of the high health concerns, the mineral water segment dominates the China bottled water market with around 91% share. There are several health benefits of mineral water. For example, it reduces blood pressure, helps regulate blood circulation, controls cholesterol levels, and is a good source of essential minerals, such as magnesium. However, sparkling water is also growing rapidly due to consumers’ preference for sparkling water over sodas and other sugary carbonated beverages.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Bottled Water Market

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the China bottled water market. Since the virus was thought to have originated from Wuhan, there was a high rate of COVID-19 infections and an overburdened healthcare system. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the government imposed a strict lockdown. Consequently, the production and distribution operations of bottled water were directly impacted, resulting in shortages of stock in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Furthermore, the physical distribution of products also emerged as a challenge due to the risk of the virus spreading through solid surfaces. However, the online sales of bottled water witnessed significant growth during this period, especially among health-conscious consumers.

China Bottled Water Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China bottled water market are Nongfu Spring, FineWaters, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestl Waters, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Jingtian Food & Beverage Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Wahaha Future Cola Beverages Co., Ltd., Ting Hsin International Group Market, Tingyi Holdings Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The China bottled water market is significantly dominated by players such as Nongfu Spring, Coca-Cola, and Nestle Waters. Among these, Nongfu Spring alone covers 13.6% of the market share, being the market leader in Chinas bottled water market. Other companies are also launching their products and are relying on advertisement and marketing strategies to create brand awareness and a loyal consumer base. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc., is also prominent in this market.

