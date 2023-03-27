US Organic Food Market, Growth including Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis And Forecast 2031

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the US organic food market. The report assesses business solutions and studies, advancement, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. The US organic food market is witnessing a healthy growth track and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by the year 2027.

One of the primary reasons behind the growth of the US organic food market is the increasing health awareness among consumers. The heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other substances in conventional farming has raised concerns regarding environmental impact, leading consumers to shift towards organic food options.

The US organic food market was worth USD 52.3 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, earning revenue of around USD 95.1 billion by the end of 2027. The shift towards organic farming is providing lucrative growth opportunities for the US organic food market. According to the 2019 Organic Survey reports, there has been a 17% increase in the number of certified farms in the US between 2016 and 2019. This increase in organic food production is anticipated to boost its accessibility, further propelling market growth.

In addition to the growth opportunities presented by the shift towards organic farming, the US organic food market is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of organic food products by restaurants and food service providers. This trend has been driven by the growing demand for healthy and sustainable food options among consumers.

In conclusion, the analysis of the US organic food market provides valuable insights into the factors driving market growth, the opportunities available for market players, and the challenges faced by the industry.

Growing Shift Towards Organic Farming is Driving the US Organic Food Market Growth

Organic farming is gaining significant popularity in the United States. According to the Department of Agricultures National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were more than 14,000 certified organic farms in the US in 2016. Increasing awareness of the drastic impact of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, and other substances in conventional farming is influencing this shift towards organic farming. There is a high likelihood that this will increase the penetration of organic foods in the US market, which will boost the overall market.

Increasing Availability of Organic Foods in Supermarkets Chains Projected to Boost Market Growth

A recent survey showed that around 82% of Americans buy organic foods and most of the sales is derived through conventional grocery stores. Even though the younger demographic is inclined towards popular online grocery stores, the availability of variety of organic food products under one roof at retail stores, club stores and supercenters are getting popular among consumers. As a result, major supermarket chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Safeway have been adding organic foods to their store shelves, improving consumers’ access to organic food, which is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

US Organic Food Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the U.S. organic food market is segmented into online channels and offline channels. The offline channel is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and others. On the other hand, the online segment accounts for the largest market share because of the inclination of the younger demographic towards the convenience of door-step delivery. The organic food brands resort to popular grocery sites such as Amazon.com as well as launch their own websites to boost their market sales. They also offer great deals and discounts through online platforms, along with subscription services to attract consumers, which favors the segments growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on US Organic Food Market

The growth of the organic food market was hindered after the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden imposition of lockdown resulted in panic buying of products by the consumers, which resulted in a shortage of stocks from convenience stores and supermarkets. The restrictions on distribution channels also led to severe losses to the organic food companies. However, the organic food brands resorted to online sales channels to boost their sales and meet the growing needs of consumers amid the global health crisis. The demand for organic food is anticipated to proliferate in the post-COVID-19 period with increasing health consciousness among consumers.

US Organic Food Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the U.S. organic food market are WhiteWave Foods Company, Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Nature’s Path Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Newman’s Own, Impossible Foods, Shenandoah Growers, Good PLANeT Foods, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Dairy, Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/Fish & Poultry, Sauce And Condiment, Processed Food, Packaged Food, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels)

The market is highly concentrated among leading players such as WhiteWave Foods, General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, and holds a major share in the market. However, several organic food startups and small companies are emerging and are expected to give tough competition to big players in the coming years with their wide range of products. The companies constantly launch new products that meet the changing consumer needs and tastes. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

