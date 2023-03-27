China Meat Market 2023 Global in-depth Investigation and Analysis Report on Key Players

The China Meat Market is witnessing modest growth and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% by 2027. According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the driving factors behind the growth of this market are the increasing health-consciousness among consumers and growing import and export activities for meat in the country to meet the rising demand for meat among Chinese consumers.

The study revealed that the availability of a wide range of fresh meat in China is also contributing to the strengthening of the market. Moreover, the increasing disposable income of families due to economic growth is also driving the growth of the market. However, the market growth may face some challenges due to the rising concerns about the environmental impact of meat production and the associated ethical concerns.

Despite these challenges, the China Meat Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory and become a prominent market in the coming years. As the market continues to grow, it is important for meat producers and suppliers to focus on meeting the changing demands and preferences of consumers, while also taking into account the environmental and ethical concerns associated with meat production.

Flourishing Food Tourism in China Projected to Drive the China Meat Market

The food tourism sector in China is flourishing by leaps and bounds. Chinese cuisine is a major attraction for tourists, as it is considered an essential part of experiencing Chinas local culture. The demand for meat is, therefore, expected to increase with the increase in international tourists in China. Consumption of meat is primarily fueled by on-trade channels such as hotels, restaurants, and street food vendors, which are boosting the growth of China’s meat market.

Increasing Meat Import Activities is Anticipated to Boost the Market Growth

In terms of producing, consuming, and importing meat, China now leads the world. In response to the rising demand for meat in the country, China is significantly investing in meat import and export activities to fuel domestic meat consumption. The United States, France, Denmark, Spain, Canada, Germany are among the major pork importers of China. Additionally, China is also welcoming other countries to boost meat imports. For instance, China has recently authorized a Pakistan-based firm to export meat into the country. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost the growth of the China meat market.

China Meat Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on categories, the Japan meat market is grouped into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of meat types under one roof. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of supermarkets/hypermarkets stores in China also plays a crucial role in driving the segments growth. On the other hand, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share in the market due to flourishing tourism and high consumption of meat through hotels, restaurants, and street food vendors.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Meat Market

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the China meat market. Several meat processing plants and wet markets were temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus that was believed to have originated from China via bat meat for human consumption. In addition, the cases of other zoonotic diseases were also emerging, which made consumers reluctant to consume meat. Moreover, the disruptions in supply chains also led to a shortage of frozen and chilled meat products in supermarkets and hypermarkets, affecting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China meat market are WH Group Limited, Shandong Jinluo Enterprise Group, Zhucheng Waimao Co., Ltd., Yurun Group, Shandong Delisi Group Co., Ltd, COFCO Meat, Smart Trend Trading Ltd., Chuhai Trading Company, Hongxings Shengye Food Co.Ltd., Guangyao Shangmao Ltd., Parker International Llc Migliorini, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type (Red Meat, Poultry, Seafood)

By Product Type (Fresh, Chilled, Frozen), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of several industry players engaged in processing, import, and export activities. The market players constantly focus on offering a wide range of meat types and often launch new meat products to cater to the changing consumption pattern. They also work on improving the distribution channels by establishing partnerships with on-trade channels, such as hotels and restaurants and supermarkets/hypermarkets, etc., to increase their product penetration and expand their market revenue. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

