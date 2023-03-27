Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2023 | Scope Of Current And Future Industry 2031

The dimethyl carbonate market is experiencing significant growth due to its increasing application in various sectors such as consumer items, automotive, medical, electrical and electronics, among others. A recent study by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, revealed that the global dimethyl carbonate market was worth USD 860.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, reaching a revenue of around USD 1,324.3 million by the end of 2028. The biodegradability and high solvency of dimethyl carbonate are contributing to its popularity in the market. However, the market faces a significant challenge due to a huge demand and supply gap for dimethyl carbonate.

Increasing Infrastructural Development and Demand for Paints and Coatings is Driving Dimethyl Carbonate Market Growth

With the increasing government and private investment towards infrastructural development, the demand for paints and coatings is projected to rise in the forecast period. This is going to directly influence the market growth of dimethyl carbonate since it is prominently used in the paints and coatings industry. Dimethyl carbonate is commonly used as a solvent for making coatings, adhesives, and cleaning agents. As construction activities are expanding, especially in emerging economies, the demand for dimethyl carbonate will also surge.

Rising Application of Dimethyl Carbonate in Polycarbonate Synthesis Application

Based on application, the dimethyl carbonate market is segmented into polycarbonate synthesis, battery electrolyte, solvents, reagents, and others. The polycarbonate synthesis segment holds the largest share in the dimethyl carbonate market. In the production of polycarbonates, dimethyl carbonate is utilized as an intermediary. Polycarbonate is an engineering plastic material with high physical and chemical features such as heat resistance, impact resistance, structural stability, and optical clarity that is utilized in end-use sectors such as automotive and electrical, and electronics.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market – By Grade

Based on grade, the dimethyl carbonate market is segmented into industry-grade (>99.0 weight %), pharmaceutical grade (>99.5 weight %), battery grade (>99.9 weight %). The industry-grade (>99.0 weight %) segment accounts for the largest market share. It is often utilized in the production of polycarbonates. It’s also employed as a reagent in insecticides and as a solvent in paints and coatings. The need for industry-grade dimethyl carbonate is predicted to rise due to increased demand for polycarbonates from end-use sectors such as automotive and electrical and electronics.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the dimethyl carbonate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the dimethyl carbonate market owing to the increasing construction activities for public and private infrastructure development. Furthermore, the presence of leading dimethyl carbonate makers also acts as a significant factor in propelling the overall market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Dimethyl Carbonate Market

The unexpected COVID-19 epidemic effectively halted the dimethyl carbonate market’s expansion. The countries’ lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading had a detrimental impact on both the production and supply of dimethyl carbonate. The operations of key end-user sectors such as consumer electronics manufacturing, battery manufacturing, paints and coatings manufacturing, and so on, were also hampered by social distancing norms and labor scarcity. During the COVID-19 period, dimethyl carbonate producers had to deal with massive losses as a result of these causes.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the dimethyl carbonate market are Sabic, Liaoning Oxiranchem, LOTTE, CNSG Anhui Redsifang, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shandong Depu Chemical, UBE, Hi-tech Spring, Shida Shenghua, Tongling Jintai Chemical, Shandong Wells Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Panax Etec, Kowa Company Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd., Haike Chemical Group, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd., AkzoNobel, EMD Millipore Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Synthesis (Methanol Phosgenation, Oxidative Carbonylation Of Methanol (Eni), Oxidative Carbonylation Of Methanol Via Methyl Nitrate (Ube), Ethylene Carbonate Transesterification Process (Asahi), Urea Transesterification, Direct Synthesis From Co2)

By Grade (Industry Grade (>99.0 Weight %), Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 Weight %), Battery Grade (>99.9 Weight %))

By Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents, Others)

By End-User (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Batteries, Agrochemicals, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The dimethyl carbonate market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. The companies significantly invest in research and development activities to expand their product scope. They are also establishing new production plants to boost their output and product penetration. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the dimethyl carbonate market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the dimethyl carbonate market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

