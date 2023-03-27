Little leaguers help disabled elderly woman cross street in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (March 23), video surfaced showing a baseball player from an elementary school helping a disabled elderly woman cross a busy street while traffic bore down on her.

At 6 a.m. that morning, members of the Taichung City Shangfeng Elementary School Baseball Team, which is located in Taichung City's Daya District, spotted an elderly recycler whose back is hunched over at nearly 90 degrees struggling to cross Fenglin Street in front of their school. Two members of the team proactively offered help and self-assigned tasks to aid her in crossing the street.

At 9:37 a.m., the Facebook page for the team uploaded a video of the Good Samaritan act from a smartphone. The author of the post praised the two players for having warm hearts.

The author wrote that although children can sometimes be rambunctious and naughty, they are always reminded to maintain a positive mindset and attitude. The author then thanked the two boys for their kindness.

The post pointed out that their actions on Thursday were "really worthy of appreciation and encouragement. The writer expressed the hope that the boys will continue to maintain a positive attitude and continue to work hard.

A woman was cited by UDN as stating that her mother was moved by the boys' act of kindness and used her cell phone to capture the moment. She stated that her mother saw the boys first push the elderly woman's cart across the other side of the road before one of the boys went back to the other side and helped her cross the street.

On Monday, the boys were identified by Liberty Times as Su Ya-ko (蘇亞各) and Chang Kei-hung (張科閎), both of whom are in 6th grade. According to the newspaper, it was Su who helped push the cart to the other side of the street, while Chang took the elderly woman's hand and helped her walk across the roadway.

They said that when they first offered to help the woman, she initially declined. However, they persisted, and she agreed to have them first push her cart to the other side of the street before helping her cross.

Su stated that when he pushed the cart across the street, many of the woman's recyclables fell onto the pavement, and he had to pick them up as he pushed forward. Chang said that a road that takes two or three seconds to cross in this case took over 30 seconds, but said it was worth it because he had a "very warm feeling" after helping the woman.

Reflecting on the experience, the boys said that they were really happy to be able to help out. The video has garnered 122,000 views, 7,000 likes, and 222 comments.



(Facebook, Taichung City Shangfeng Elementary School Baseball Team screenshot)