U.S. Virgin Islands governor eyes closer exchanges with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr. has arrived in Taiwan for a six-day trip, making him the first governor of the U.S. territory to visit the country.

Bryan’s delegation will attend the Net Zero City Expo and the 2023 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The group will also meet with officials and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Taiwan’s tech and shipping industries, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology to deepen bilateral interaction and cooperation in industry, tourism, and academia.

Since Bryan took office in 2019, he has cooperated closely with Taiwan, even signing an agreement to mutually recognize each other’s driver’s licenses. He has also sent economic and trade envoys to Taiwan multiple times to explore opportunities to deepen ties with the nation.

Bryan’s visit will further enhance the mutual understanding between the people of Taiwan and the U.S. Virgin Islands and allow exchanges to continue, MOFA said.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are made up of the main islands of St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, and many other small islets and cays.

Bryan’s delegation consists of chief of staff Karl Knight, Special Economic Envoy to Taiwan Anthony Weeks, and other officials and will be in Taiwan from March 27 to April 1.