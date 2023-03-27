Escaped baboon spotted at Taiwan Railway facility

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A baboon continues to remain elusive after more than two weeks on the run and was recently spotted near a Taiwan Railway Factory in Taoyuan’s Yangmei area at 9 a.m. this morning (March 27), per UDN.

Residents of the area are encouraged to exercise extreme caution should they encounter the baboon, which is very alert and very elusive. Baboons can turn dangerous when provoked or cornered.

According to previous reporting, the baboon is about 110 centimeters tall and weighs around 20 kilograms. It is also thought to have escaped from nearby Leofoo Village Theme Park, though the park denies missing any of its baboons.

Taoyuan City Government stated that there were two baboon sightings yesterday, and one reported sighting this morning around the Fugang area. More manpower was deployed to catch the baboon, as well as drones for aerial surveillance.



Traps baited with fruit are being deployed to catch the baboon. (Borough Chief Chen Jin-fu photo)

Taoyuan’s Agriculture Bureau is now trying to trap the baboon by placing fruit and vegetables in metal cages. It hopes that hunger will be the enticement needed to bring this baboon under control, with aerial drone support increasing the surveillance area.

Previously, municipal officials tried to hunt down and cage the baboon, which proved to be ineffective as the animal was too elusive. Whether stationary traps will be more effective still needs to be evaluated.

Farmers were the first to tip off authorities that a baboon was in the Taoyuan area, with one reporting that lettuce from his garden had been pulled up and eaten, with a suspicious foot print left behind, per UDN.



Fruit deployed to lure the baboon into a cage. (Taoyuan Bureau of Agriculture photo)

Taoyuan’s Bureau of Agriculture said that multiple fruit baited traps will be effective as the baboon begins to become less suspicious as it spends more time outside. Still, many municipal officials are eager to successfully conclude the case and avoid panicking the public.