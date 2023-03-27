Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Abe Shinzo's lifestyle in photographs makes debut in Taiwan

The memorial exhibition set for two weeks

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/03/27 15:26
A photography exhibition featuring Abe Shinzo takes place in Taiwan for two weeks. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

A photography exhibition featuring Abe Shinzo takes place in Taiwan for two weeks. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos showcasing deceased Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's daily life with his wife, was made public for the first time.

To commemorate Abe Shinzo who passed away in 2022, a photograph exhibition featuring his career highlights opened on Monday (March 27) in Taipei. Taken by 19 Japanese reporters, over 200 archived photos are on display, including Abe holding a pineapple, as he comforted earthquake victims in Hualien city with his kind words.

In November 2022, the show made its debut in Tokyo and is now touring Taiwan, which is its first overseas location. In the Taipei exhibition, Abe’s wife, Abe Akie, provided over 30 centerpieces that bring the statesman’s other side to light.

At Monday's opening press event, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Culture Minister Shih Che, and Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), were on hand. Tsai noted that the strong relationship between Japan and Taiwan is due to Abe, as he often emphasized the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait to the world.

"In the face of the international situation, the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which was first brought up by Abe, has become a common strategic goal shared by international democratic allies," said Tsai.

Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), noted that the exhibition taking place overseas in Taiwan is unprecedented. “This event shows how much Abe was loved in Taiwan. Also, it strengthens my determination to deepen exchanges between both sides,” said Izumi.

The exhibition will run until April 10 at Chang Yung-fa (張榮發) International Convention Center. Visitors can purchase a ticket online.

Abe Shinzo's lifestyle in photographs makes debut in Taiwan
The exhibition showcases Abe Shinzo's (left) career highlights. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Abe Shinzo's lifestyle in photographs makes debut in Taiwan
(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
Abe Shinzo
exhibition
lifestyle
politics
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan dessert store Mimian develops signature Boston cream pie
Taiwan dessert store Mimian develops signature Boston cream pie
2023/03/24 21:00
China no longer regards Japan as a neutral party: Taiwan envoy
China no longer regards Japan as a neutral party: Taiwan envoy
2023/03/24 20:43
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
2023/03/24 11:37
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/03/23 12:21
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around nation
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around nation
2023/03/22 11:43