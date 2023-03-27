Abe Shinzo's lifestyle in photographs makes debut in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos showcasing deceased Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's daily life with his wife, was made public for the first time.

To commemorate Abe Shinzo who passed away in 2022, a photograph exhibition featuring his career highlights opened on Monday (March 27) in Taipei. Taken by 19 Japanese reporters, over 200 archived photos are on display, including Abe holding a pineapple, as he comforted earthquake victims in Hualien city with his kind words.

In November 2022, the show made its debut in Tokyo and is now touring Taiwan, which is its first overseas location. In the Taipei exhibition, Abe’s wife, Abe Akie, provided over 30 centerpieces that bring the statesman’s other side to light.

At Monday's opening press event, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Culture Minister Shih Che, and Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), were on hand. Tsai noted that the strong relationship between Japan and Taiwan is due to Abe, as he often emphasized the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait to the world.

"In the face of the international situation, the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which was first brought up by Abe, has become a common strategic goal shared by international democratic allies," said Tsai.

Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), noted that the exhibition taking place overseas in Taiwan is unprecedented. “This event shows how much Abe was loved in Taiwan. Also, it strengthens my determination to deepen exchanges between both sides,” said Izumi.

The exhibition will run until April 10 at Chang Yung-fa (張榮發) International Convention Center. Visitors can purchase a ticket online.



The exhibition showcases Abe Shinzo's (left) career highlights. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)