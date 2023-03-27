S P Jain's Data Science graduates sought after as they receive job offers from Australia, India and Vietnam

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 27 March 2023 - SP Jain School of Global Management, ranked #12 in the world for it's 1-year Global MBA Program (2019-21) announced today impressive career outcomes for graduates from its Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program.



The School reported that the Class of 2022 has produced success stories, with graduates securing jobs at starting salaries ranging from AUD 78,000 to AUD 120,000 in Australia. A handful of students received offers from companies based in Vietnam while several others were accepted for higher studies at reputed universities in the US, Canada, UK, France and Australia.



Graduates of this latest class received offers from various organisations, including Fortune 500 companies, technology start-ups and government agencies. Some notable companies that have hired these graduates include Macquarie Group (Australia), EdgeRed Analytics Pty Ltd (Australia), Integrity Solutions (Australia), NSW Government -Grad Program (Australia), Amazon (India), Wolters Kluwer (India), Viettel Big Data Analytics Center (Vietnam), OCB Bank (Vietnam), Savills (Vietnam), and ITR (Vietnam). The rigorous program curriculum and a strong emphasis on skill development resulted in 100% employment rate within 6 months of graduation. Several of these full-time offers were result of successful Internships in the companies.



"The Bachelor of Data Science program at SP Jain is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of data analysis and the skills necessary to tackle complex business problems by effectively leveraging both quantitative and qualitative data. We are thrilled to see the success of our graduates and their impressive job offers from leading companies in the technology and e-commerce sectors. The curriculum at SP Jain is designed to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital landscape, and the participation of industry professionals from the technology sector demonstrates our commitment to providing a cutting-edge education. The high starting salaries our graduates have secured are a testament to the efficacy of our programme, and showcase the core skills and aptitudes that employers demand and appreciate," shared Dr Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of BDS program at SP Jain.



One of the significant highlights of this program is that it offers students a variety of opportunities to gain real work experience with top companies and universities even before they graduate. Students of the program have previously interned at Adaptive Investments (US), the University of Massachusetts at Boston (under the guidance of renowned professor Dr Lawrence Pohlman), AI Australia (Sydney), VP Bank (Vietnam), Johnson & Johnson (Sydney), Instagram, Facebook, ISI, NITIE, Edify Accelerator, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay and other top US and European universities.



"I did an internship with The University of Massachusetts and another one with HDFC ERGO, where I was a Data Science intern. One thing that SP Jain has always focused on, right from the beginning, is looking at real-world business problems and solving them, even in class. So, when I started my internship, I found it very easy to understand their workflow model and acclimatise because the kind of business problems I was solving at work were on the same lines as the ones I was solving in class," shared Vedant Kabra from the Class of 2022. On completing the BDS program last year, Vedant landed a role with the Macquarie Group in Sydney, Australia.



The BDS is a three-year multi-city program accredited by the Australian government's Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students can opt to study in Mumbai (Year 1) and Sydney (Years 2 and 3) or complete all three years of the program in Sydney. Upon graduation, students may live and work in Australia by applying for a post study work visa* of up to four years.



The program curriculum is designed to provide a strong foundation in the principles and techniques of data science, programming and analytics, machine learning, simulation modelling, data mining, social web analytics, and big data processing techniques and platforms. The program is open to Grade XII students and is ideal for those with an aptitude for math and science.



*As an international student, you may be able to continue to live and work in Australia temporarily, following the completion of your undergraduate degree at S P Jain. While graduating students can apply for a post-study work visa, it is not a guaranteed outcome of the program. For eligibility and more information, please visit: https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/



The Bachelor of Data Science program is not offered in Singapore.



ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, S P Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.



S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government's Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore, and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

