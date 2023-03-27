Medical Carts Global Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Medical Carts industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Medical Carts industry.

The global medical carts market held a market value of USD 1,576.22 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 4,003.25 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period. The market volume was estimated to be 2,178 thousand units in 2021, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.77% over the anticipated period.

One of the major drivers of the medical carts market’s expansion is the emergence of telemedicine and telehealth as well as technological developments in medical carts. The use of mobile carts is expanding as a result of constantly improving technology that provides better layout, construction, alternatives, and features that satisfy consumer needs. For instance, in December 2021, Advantech, a well-known supplier of medical computer systems and services, added the AMiS-30EP pole cart to its AMiS product range. This product can be equipped with a range of monitors and devices, depending on the application. These technological advancements will probably cause the industry to grow soon. Due to associated advantages like being portable and mobile, requiring less space, and providing one-stop solutions for all clinical requirements of the caregiver, these carts are most frequently used by point-of-care facilities. Throughout the forecast period, the segment is expected to hold its position.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in the need for rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies

The need for medical carts is anticipated to increase in the coming years since these carts boost nursing productivity and enable better patient care. Medical cart innovations including the availability of light items with better mobility and ergonomics are anticipated to improve the usage of these devices. The safety of nursing personnel is increased by the availability of handle and wheel mounts to the proper and appropriate sizes of batteries.

Increase in the geriatric population

According to a?WHO estimate, the percentage of people over 60 in the world would increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2022. 80 percent of the elderly population in 2050 will reside in low- and middle-income nations. Furthermore, between 2050 and 2100, the number of people 80 or older is predicted to triple, reaching around 426 million. Declining mortality rates, which are reflected in rising levels of life expectancy at birth, contribute to population expansion. In 2019, the average life expectancy in the world was 72.8 years, an increase of over 9 years since 1990. The average lifespan worldwide is anticipated to reach 77.2 years in 2050 as a result of further mortality reductions. Thus, the rise in geriatric population fuels the demand for medical carts.

Segments Overview:

The global medical carts market is segmented into type, application, material type, payload, end user, and distribution channel.

By Type,

o Anaesthesia Carts

o Emergency Carts

o Procedure Carts

o Computer Medical Cart

o Medical Laboratory Utility Cart

o Others

The emergency carts segment held the highest market share of more than 35% in 2021. Moreover, the computer medical cart segment is also expected to grow at a steady rate. The medical computer cart is designed to reduce the workload for nurses and other healthcare professionals. These computer carts improve patient care. Medical computer carts are helpful for charting, electronic medical records (EMR), medicine distribution, and nursing education, among other things. Medical computer carts may or may not have onboard power systems, depending on the model. Medical computer carts have adaptable features like height adjustment for standing or sitting use.

By Application

o Medical Supply Storage

o Surgical Tool Holding

o Transporting and Dispensing Medications Systems

o Laboratory

o Others

The transporting and dispensing medications systems segment is expected to hold the largest CAGR of 11.81% over the anticipated period.

By Material Type

o Plastic

o Wood

o Stainless Steel

o Metal

o Others

The stainless steel segment is expected to reach USD 1,020.55 million by 2030.

By Payload

o 50 kg

o 65 kg Systems

o 80 kg

o 150 kg

o 180 kg

o Others

The 65 kg systems segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 11.29% with largest market share.

By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinic

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Trauma Centers

o Others

The hospitals segment held the highest share close to 46% in 2021.

By Distribution Channel

o Direct Tender

o Third Party Distributors

o Others

The third party distributors segment is projected to grow highest at the highest CAGR of more than 10% over the anticipated period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global medical carts market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America market for medical carts held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for medical carts is estimated to grow the highest with a growth rate of 12.01% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Advantech Co. Ltd, AFC Industries Inc., Altus Inc., Bergmann Group, Capsa Healthcare, Enovate Medical, Ergotron Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., InterMetro Industries Corporation, ITD GmbH, Jaco Inc., Joy Factory Inc., Medical Master Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Midwest Products & Engineering, Omnicell Inc., The Bergmann Group, Waterloo Healthcare, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and others are the leading companies. Around 40% of the market was controlled by the leading companies.

Several participants are concerned about maintaining their market share. Capsa offers a wide selection of cutting-edge products to meet the specific needs of this industry. There are four different types of medication carts that match the decor of any long-term care facility: Medical carts for any procedure and storage demand; automated dispensing cabinets for controlled drug security (NexsysADC); telehealth carts and electronic health records (EHR/EMR) for papers transportation.

Additionally, in the previous year, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. earned 4% of its revenue from its medical surgical solutions.

The global medical carts market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global medical carts market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical carts

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical carts tools

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

