Cancer Pain Market Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Cancer Pain industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Cancer Pain industry.

The global cancer pain market accounted for a market size of USD 6,716.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,951.2 Million by 2030, at a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS230

The global cancer pain market is expected to grow owing to various factors such as the niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing prevalence of cancer pain is also estimated to boost the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2021, around 20-50% cancer patients suffer from pain. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 15.5 million cancer survivors (those who have had a cancer diagnosis) were alive in the United States in 2016, with that figure predicted to rise to over 20 million by 2026. Despite the driving factors, accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide

With the growing prevalence of cancer, the awareness for the disease as well as the associated pain is also increasing. This is also leading to the rising healthcare expenditure for diagnosis and treatment of the cancer associated pain. According to the OECD, the preliminary estimates of healthcare spending for a group of 16 OECD countries jumped to about 9.9% of GDP in 2020. Therefore, the rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global cancer pain market is segmented the drug type and disease indication.

By Drug Type,

? Opioids/ Narcotics

o Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

o Morphine (Kadian, M-Eslon Others)

o Codeine

o Oxycodone

o Tramadol

o Fentanyl

o Others

? Non-Opioids

o Acetaminophen

o Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

? Nerve Blocks

The opioids/narcotics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of approximately 75% owing to the growing prevalence of cancer pain and the growing product pipeline. Within this segment, the codeine sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5%. This is because codeine is required in less amount as compared to the other opioids. In addition, the non-opioids segment is estimated to account for a market opportunity of around USD 482.7 million during 2022 to 2030. Within this segment, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 1,000 million by 2022. This is because of the low cost as well as easy availability of these drugs.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS230

By Disease Indication,

? Lung Cancer

? Colorectal Cancer

? Breast Cancer

? Prostate Cancer

? Blood Cancer

? Others

The breast cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period and is also estimated to account for the largest market share of around 16% in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. As per the same source, about 685,000 deaths occurred globally in 2020, due to breast cancer. On the other hand, the colorectal cancer segment accounted for the lowest revenue of USD 549.5 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Cancer pain market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 42% in 2021. This amounted to a market size of USD 2,834.8 million. This is owing to the growing incidence rate of cancer and presence of various market players in the region. In the U.S. around 1,194 people below the age of 20 years were suffering from cancer pain in 2021. Total number of people suffering from cancer pain in 2021 in the country was 1,16,182. Also, this number was expected to reach 1,743 people below the age of 20 and 1,59,889 total population suffering from cancer pain by 2030.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of pain therapeutics, growing geriatric population, and rising awareness of cancer.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cancer pain market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 4 major players is near about 35%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) for creating cloud-based solutions for improving the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicines for clinical trials testing. The company enhanced the company?s position in the market.

Marketed and Emerging Drugs

There are many marketed drugs in the market by various companies. For instance, ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride) by Janssen Ortho, LLC; Hydromorphone Hydrochrloride by Janssen Korea, Ltd, Oxycodone by Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Lazanda (Fentanyl) by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS230

Many market players are also investing in various research and development activities for development of more effective drugs for the treatment of cancer pain. Some of the emerging drugs include Morphine sulfate by Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporatio, Resiniferatoxin by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Pregabalin by Institut Cancerologie de l’Ouest/Gr?nenthal GmbH. Sorrento?s resiniferatoxin received FDA clearance for proceeding with its Phase 2 clinical study for using epidural resiniferatoxin for treatment of intractable pain associated with advanced cancer.

The global Cancer pain market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global cancer pain market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Cancer Market Growth Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2030

? Epidemiology & Patient Population; 8MM Incident Patient Population of Cancer Pain

? Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: U.S., EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, China, and India

? Treatment & Management of Cancer Pain: Treatment Guidelines, WHO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management. ESMO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management

? Marketed Drugs: ULTRAM (Tramadol Hydrochloride)-Janssen Ortho, LLC ? Product Description, Other Development Activities, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Hydromorphone Hydrochloride (HCl)-Janssen Korea, Ltd; Oxycodone-Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Lazanda (Fentanyl)-Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

? Emerging Drugs: Morphine Sulfate-Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporation-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Clinical Development, Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity, Safety & Efficacy, product Profile; Resiniferatoxin-Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.; Pregabalin-Institut Cancerologie de I?Quest/Grunenthal GmbH

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS230

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com