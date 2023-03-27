Japan Breathalyzers 2031 Forecast Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Opportunity, and Share

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Japan Breathalyzers industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Japan Breathalyzers industry.

The Japan Breathalyzers market held a market value of USD 40.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 91 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.3% over the projected period. Approximately 943.7 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2021.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS226

Breathalyzers are devices used for determining the blood alcohol content or for detection of viruses or diseases using breath samples. The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption. Furthermore, strict drunk driving laws coupled with high prevalence of asthma, tuberculosis & COVID-19, are also estimated to boost the market growth. However, inconsistency of accuracy and lack of hygiene are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of breathalyzers are also likely to act as a restraining factor to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption

The number of road accident cases is increasing rapidly and one of the major reasons for these accidents is rising alcohol consumption. According to a report published by OECD, in 2019, around 193 people were killed owing to alcohol-related crashes, i.e. 4.9% of all road deaths. 0.8% of all the crashes were because of the driver being under alcohol influence. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption is expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Breathalyzers market is segmented into technology, design, application, and end user.

By Technology,

? Fuel Cell Technology

? Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

? Infrared Spectroscopy

? Others

The infrared spectroscopy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.9% over the projected period owing to the various technological advancements in the field of spectroscopy. The fuel cell technology segment is expected to surpass a market volume of around 10 million units by 2028 owing to the various advantages of this technology.

By Design,

? Portable

? Fixed

? Wearable

The portable segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 85% owing to its high usage by police for carrying out breath tests for checking the presence of alcohol in the body. The wearable segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 10.2% in terms of volume.

By Application,

? Alcohol Detection

? Drug Abuse Detection

? Medical Applications

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS226

The medical applications segment?s market size is expected to account for approximately 46% of the alcohol detection?s market size in 2021 and this is expected to reach around 53% in 2030. Alcohol detection segment is estimated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of breathalyzers for alcohol detection.

By End User,

? Law Enforcement Agencies

? Enterprises

? Individuals

The law enforcement agencies segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising use of infrared spectroscopy enabled breathalyzers in law enforcement agencies. The individuals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising awareness regarding the various medical applications of breathalyzers.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Breathalyzers market include Tokai Denshi Phils Inc, BACtrack, Inc., Advanced Safety Devices, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd., Alcopro, Inc., Guth Laboratories, Inc., Intoximeter, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Lion Laboratories Ltd., MPD, Inc., Pas Systems International, and Other Prominent Players.

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 63%. These key players are involved in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation launched the WipeAlyser, a portable optical reader for DrugWipe, an oral fluid drug screening tester. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.

The Japan Breathalyzers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Breathalyzers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS226

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com