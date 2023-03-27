Oxygen Generator 2031 Market Trends Size, Share, Growth Status, Opportunity, and Forecast

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Oxygen Generator industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Oxygen Generator industry.

The global oxygen generator market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 2,545.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were estimated to be sold.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS220

Oxygen generators are devices used for separating oxygen from compressed air using special selective adsorptive technology, known as the pressure swing adsorption. The government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19 is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising use of oxygen generators in various industries is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost of medical oxygen generator are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory procedures are also estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for oxygen generators increased owing to the high requirement of oxygen during the treatment of COVID-19. Also, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is estimated to increasing adoption of oxygen generators. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of September 2021, in the U.S. around 873,000 visits to the emergency departments were made because of COPD. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened globally. Hence, government across various nations globally took initiatives to curb the pandemic. These initiatives included various testing programs, among others.

Rising use of oxygen generators in various industries

Oxygen generators find applications in commercial as well as industrial applications. Various industrial applications of oxygen generators include glass manufacturing, sewage & wastewater treatment plants, papermaking, food/beverage industries, chemical oxidation processes, metallurgy, gasification processes, commercial fish farming, and, mining, among others. Hence, the rising use of oxygen generators in various industries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global oxygen generator market is segmented the type, form, technology, and application.

By Type,

Small PSA Oxygen Generator

Large PSA Oxygen Generator

The small PSA oxygen generator segment was estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for various applications. The large PSA oxygen generator is expected to grow at the fastest volume CAGR of 5.6% owing to various technological advancements.

By Form,

Portable Oxygen Generators

Stationary Oxygen Generators

Over 500 thousand units of stationary oxygen generators by 2029 owing to their high usage in home healthcare. Portable oxygen generators segment is estimated to grow owing to their ease of use.

By Technology,

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

The pulse flow segment is expected to hold the largest market share as they are more energy efficient as compared to the continuous flow. The continuous flow segments market size is anticipated to surpass a value of USD 900 million by 2029 owing to their growing usage in healthcare facilities.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS220

By Application,

Industrial Oxygen

o Sewage and Waste Water treatment

o Steel Industry

o Gold Mining

o Welding

o Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

o Glass Blowing

o Fish farms & Aquaculture

Home-use Oxygen

The home-use oxygen segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing spending and preference on home healthcare devices. Within the industrial oxygen segment, the gold mining segments volume is approximately 35% of the steel industrys volume in 2021 and this is expected to reach about 40% by 2030. This is owing to the high usage of oxygen for gold extraction. Also, the glass blowing segment is expected to account for a market size of USD 86.9 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Oxygen generator market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 38% owing to the increasing incidence rate of respiratory diseases. The Europe region is estimated to the high COVID-19 cases. Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period owing to the various government initiatives in various Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, among others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 50%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Invacare Corporation strategically realigned its Asia Pacific and Europe & Middle East & Africa business for streamlining its operations and enhancing customer experience. The company expanded its market presence with this initiative.

The global Oxygen generator market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global oxygen generator market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS220

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com