Teeth Whitening Products Global Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2031

The global teeth whitening products market held a market value of USD 4,998 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,316.4 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to be driven by the growing consciousness & awareness about oral health & hygiene. Furthermore, increasing influence of social media about aesthetics is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, restrictions on usage of teeth whitening products are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing consciousness and awareness about oral health and hygiene

Oral health and hygiene is a vital part of health related awareness and behaviour. People are becoming more and more conscious and aware regarding their oral health as well as hygiene. This awareness and consciousness is boosting the demand for whitening products. Furthermore, this demand is also rising owing to the rapidly changing lifestyle, especially in the urban population. Hence, the growing awareness and consciousness about oral hygiene and health is expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Teeth Whitening Products market is segmented into solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, and end user.

By Solution,

Supplies/Material

o Powder

o Strips

o Rinses

o Gels

o Floss

o Toothpaste

o Sugar free chewing gum

Equipment/Device

o Toothbrush

o Teeth whitening pen

o Tooth polisher cleaner whitener

o Teeth bleaching machine

o Teeth LED bleaching accelerator

The supplier/material segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to increasing adoption of products such as gels, powders, and toothpaste, among others for whitening of teeth. Within this segment, gels sub segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.77%. Within the equipment/device segment, the tooth polisher cleaner whitener sub segment is anticipated to surpass a market size of USD 187.46 million by 2030.

By Composition,

Hydrogen Peroxide

Carbopol

Glycerine

Others

The hydrogen peroxide segment is expected to hold a major share of over 45% owing to its cleaning properties. The glycerine segment is anticipated to hold the second largest market share as it is being used a lot for preventing tooth from drying out.

By Treatment Option,

In-Office Whitening

Professionally Dispensed Take-Home Kits

Over-The-Counter Products

The professionally dispensed take-home kits segment is anticipated to hold a major share and contribute to more than the combines market sizes of the remaining treatment options. This is owing to their increasing demand.

By Sales Channel,

Offline

o Medical Stores

o Supermarkets

o Others

Online

o E-Commerce

o Brand Website

The online segments market size is approximately 30% of the offline market size in 2021 and is expected to reach 31.5% of the market share by 2030. This is owing to the growing adoption of online channels for buying teeth whitening products and within this segment, the e-commerce sub segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 6.66% during the projected period.

By End User,

Dentist (Clinical Use)

Household

o Kids

o Adults

o Old Age

The household segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of teeth whitening products at homes, especially in the developing nations. Within this segment, the kids segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 300 millions of 2024.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Teeth Whitening Products market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share and is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.49% during the forecast period owing to the presence of various manufacturing plants of market players in the Asia Pacific region. Also, high consciousness regarding appearance of teeth in the region is estimated to fuel the market growth.

The North America region is anticipated to hold a second largest market share owing to the rising demand for innovative and technologically advanced teeth whitening products in the region. Moreover, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Teeth Whitening Products market include BURST USA Inc., Burts Bees (CLX Group), Colgate-Palmolive, Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Go Natural, Hello Products, Johnson and Johnson, Ludovico Martelli SpA, Mr. Blanc, Nu Skin, Proctor and Gamble, Supersmile, Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Go Smile, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the ten major players is more than 60%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Nu Skin acquired Mavely and accelerated its social commerce capabilities. This acquisition streamlined Nu Skins social selling and customer acquisition capabilities.

The global Teeth Whitening Products market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Teeth Whitening Products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

