Spatial OMICS Market Share, Outlook, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2031

The global spatial OMICS market held a market value of USD 230.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 506.6 million by the year 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Spatial omics combines the molecular scrutiny with spatial data on the cell’s localization in the interior of the tissue. Omics is a term brief for numerous diverse studies, such as epigenomics, genomics, transcriptomics, lipidomics proteomics, and metabolomics, among others.

The spatial OMICS market drivers include high applications as diagnostics tools, especially in oncology area. The growing cancer prevalace and incidence rates drive the market growth industrctly. Moreover, the high research and development carried out by private and public agencies boost the market growth. For instance, Ting Wu, a professor of genetics in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School (HMS), created innovations that multiplex Oligopaint pipeline protocols and reagent methods, coupled with analysis techniques to generate a shorter time-to-result and more cost-effective approach to unswervingly envision the genome, spatially and in situ.

Many aspects of this capability were highlighted in a 2020 publication in Nature Methods, thus generating a high level of awareness. On the other hand, the lack of skilled technical professionals in developing, underdeveloped, and even few developing countries, curb the growth rate of this industry.

Growth Influencers:

Growing potential of spatial OMICS as a cancer diagnostic tool

Many emerging spatial OMICS technologies and advancements aid in the growth of the spatial OMICS market. For instance, spatial transcriptomics (ST) is an in situ capturing method, allowing quantification and visualization of transcriptomes in individual tissue sections. The application of spatial OMICS techniques in cancer diagnosis promises huge results for the near future.

Increasing adoption of spatial OMICS in drug discovery and development

Companies are utilizing spatial OMICS in understanding molecules during clinical trial studies. Drug discovery is a crucial phase in the overall clinical studies, and the utilization of spatial OMICS in drug development and discovery phases aids substantial growth currently and in the near future for the spatial OMICS market over the forecast period. For instance, Cancer Transcriptome Atlas by Nanostring is the first commercial GeoMx product that is enabled by readout using NGS. It includes over 1,800 genes and 100 pathways and provides a 20-fold increase in RNA coverage resulting in a high-resolution spatial view of cancer biology.

Segments Overview:

The global spatial OMICS market is segmented into sample type, end-use, technology, product, and workflow.

By Sample Type,

FFPE

Fresh Frozen

The FFPE segment is held the largest market share of around 55% owing to the rise in examination, experimental research, and diagnostic progress. Moreover, the fresh frozen segment is projected to be the fastest growing owing to the steady demand rise.

By End Use,

Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

The academic & translational research institutes segment held the largest share owing to a surge in government grants, funds for research, as well as the increased research focus on spatial genomics and other areas.

By Technology,

Spatial Proteomics

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

The spatial genomics segment is anticipated to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 12.3% due to the rise in chronic diseases. The launch of novel tools and instruments in this area drives the growth of this segment.

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

The consumables segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share and cross USD 200 million market value by 2026. Mounting use of consumables, coupled with increasing applications of spatial transcriptomics in numerous fields, including drug discovery, drug development and biomarker identification drives the growth of this segment.

By Workflow

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis

The sample preparation segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the rise in research studies, and clinical trial drug candidates. The market value of the segment is projected to hit USD 154 million in 2028.

Regional Overview

By region, the global spatial OMICS market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest at the rate of 11.4% in the spatial OMICS market owing to the high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques in research-focused countries, such as Japan, Australia, and India. Furthermore, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness regarding spatial proteomics and transcriptomics area. Moreover, the Latin American and Middle Eastern & African region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate. The Middle East and Africa market value is projected to cross USD 10 million by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global spatial OMICS market include 10x Genomics, S2 Genomics, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Seven Bridges Genomics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Techne, Danaher Corporation, IonPath Inc., Millennium Science Pty Ltd, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Diagenode Diagnostics, Biognosys AG, Rebus Biosystems. Ultivue Inc, BioSpyder Technologies, and Bruker, among others.

Major 6 players in the market hold approximately 64% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2020, NanoString Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, introduced new solutions to study the immune response in COVID-19 disease research.

The global spatial OMICS market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global spatial OMICS market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of spatial OMICS products

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in spatial OMICS, cost analysis of spatial OMICS tools

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

