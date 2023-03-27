Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services 2031 Market Outlook: Size, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services industry.

The Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market held a market value of USD 88.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 110.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was around 179 thousand units.

Radiation detection devices have the ability for analyzing the energy spectrum of radiation for identification of a specific radioactive material that is emitting the radiation. They are also used for surveying instruments for locating radioactive material. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing security threats coupled with increasing government spending. Furthermore, safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster is also anticipated to boost the market growth. However, advancement in technology for development of various alternatives is estimated to hinder the market growth. Also, shortage of nuclear power workforce is also expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of lead required in production if radiation accessories is also expected to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster

The Fukushima disaster occurred in April 2011 as a 15-metre high Tsunami disabled the cooling and power supply of 3 reactors in Fukushima Daiichi. This caused a nuclear accident. This major disaster raised various health concerns amongst the people and hence increased the adoption of radiation detection devices and services, hence fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview

The Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market is classified into product, detection type, and end user.

By Product,

Radiation monitoring post

RI monitors

Radiation detector and analyzers

Portable radiation survey meters

Others

The portable radiation survey meters segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 30% owing to owing to the growing technological advancements in this segment. The radiation monitoring post segment is expected witness a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

By Detection Type,

Gas-filled Detectors

o Geiger-Muller Counters

o Ionization Chambers

o Proportional Counters

Scintillators

o Inorganic Scintillators

o Organic Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors

o Semiconductor Detectors

o Diamond Detectors

The gas-filled detectors segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 55% owing to its wide application in the medical imaging field. Within this segment, the ionization chambers is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 25 thousand units by 2025 and the proportional counters segment is estimated to grow at a volume CAGR of about 3.5%. The solid-state detectors segment is expected to hold a market size of around USD 19.3 million.

By End User,

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

The healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest value share owing to the growing radiation safety awareness. The homeland security and defense is anticipated to hold the fastest growing share owing to increasing application of radiation detection devices in this segment.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Radiation Detection Devices and Services market include Fuji Electric, Horiba, Hamamatsu Photonics, Azbil Corporation, CHIYODA TECHNOL CORPORATION, EIWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric group, Hitachi Ltd (Aloka), Perkinelmer, Canberra, and OHYO KOKEN KOGYO Co., Ltd, among others.

The approximate market share of the seven major players is close to 80%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Mirion Technologies collaborated with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II for delivering the first shipment of 880 Accurad PRD to the Department of Homeland Securitys (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). The contract with DHS is worth USD 121 million.

