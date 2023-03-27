CRM Software for Pharma & Biotech Global Market Growth, Share, Prominent Players, Outlook, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the CRM Software for Pharma & Biotech industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the CRM Software for Pharma & Biotech industry.

The global CRM software for the pharma and biotech market held a market value of USD 3,827 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,521 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the projected period.

CRM software is a tool that is designed to assist an organization to offer its customers a seamless and unique experience for building better relationships by providing a complete picture for customer interactions. The increasing patient pool coupled with the growing need for client engagement is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the growing pharma and biotechnology sector and the increasing competition are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, the growth and development of the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing patient pool and the growing need for client engagement

The growing importance of patient centricity in the healthcare environment leads to the fact that the patients voice is now in the middle of the vendor development and provider deployment efforts. With the winds of digital transformation, patients have started considering healthcare options as an online shopping experience. Pharma and biotechnology is an information-intensive industry that requires an organized patient relationship management system for creating a unified view of every patient. This is expected to fuel the market growth.

Growing pharma and biotechnology sector and increasing competition

The pharma and biotech companies have to compete for access, price, and part of the patient experience, and also have to meet increasing expectations in an increasingly consumer-centric ecosystem. Several trends have emerged amongst the pharma and biotech companies to pay attention to remain competitive. These include the acquisition of companies or molecules by pharma creates integration challenges, the rise of other stakeholders like specialty pharmacy & healthcare organizations which are striving to engage the same patient, continuous focus on bringing medicines to market faster or fail sooner through better R&D approaches, and rising focus on reaching both healthcare providers and patients at the time and manner they want. This is anticipated to drive the growth in the market.

Segments Overview:

The global CRM software for the pharma & biotech market is segmented based on the deployment, enterprise size, and industry.

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud (SaaS)

The cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising number of cloud-based CRM software used in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 52% owing to the higher use of CRM software in these enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Biotech

The biotech segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing biotechnology industry globally and the usage of CRM software in this industry.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global CRM software for the pharma & biotech market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region held the largest market share of more than 38% in the global market. The presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the U.S. is expected to contribute to market growth.

The European market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The Asia Pacific and Latin American are also expected to demonstrate significant growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global CRM software for pharma & biotech market include Oracle Corporation, IQVIA, Veeva Systems, Salesforce, Aurea, bpm’online, Euris, Indegene, Infonis International, Interactive Medica, Media-soft Inc., Navicon, Synergistix, TrueBlue, Pitcher Inc., Prolifiq, StayinFront, Cirrius, and other such prominent players.

The cumulative market share of the three major players is near about 40%. The market is loosely oligopolistic or monopolistic. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Oracle Corporation collaborated with Tony Blair Institute to launch Africa Vaccine Management in the cloud.

The global CRM software for pharma & biotech market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification:

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global CRM software for pharma & biotech market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

