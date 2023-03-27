Analytical Standards Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Analytical Standards industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Analytical Standards industry.

The global analytical standards market held a market value of USD 1,432.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,168.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Analytical standards are a compound of known concentration and high purity meant to be used as a calibration standard for a particular assay. The market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries worldwide coupled with the rising concerns for optimal food safety & quality. Furthermore, rising regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control coupled with increasing applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics & proteomics is also estimated to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be restrained by the limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies. The decline in the demand for products and services negatively influenced the market growth during the pandemic. Companies in the market also experienced a decline in their revenues owing to COVID-19.

Growth Influencers:

Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide

Increasing research activities for the development of novel treatment and diagnostic options is leading to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally. This is also fueling the demand for maintaining analytical standards in both industries. Therefore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising concerns for optimal food safety and quality

One of the major concerns globally is the low quality of food or contaminated food. Rising awareness regarding this concern is increasing the demand for maintaining optimal food quality and safety. Therefore, the adoption of analytical techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, among others is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, government regulations for maintaining food quality are also expected to drive market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global analytical standards market is segmented into category, technique, method, and application.

By Category,

Inorganic

Organic

The inorganic segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The organic segment is also estimated to grow significantly owing to the rising number of clinical trials and usage of drug development activities.

By Technique,

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

The chromatography segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 44% owing to the presence of numerous emerging as well as matured companies manufacturing a varied range of chromatographic standards across the globe.

By Method,

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

The material testing segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market owing to the rising adoption of this method for maintaining analytical standards in various industries. The dissolution and the bioanalytical segment are also expected to grow significantly.

By Application,

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

The environmental segment held the largest market share owing to the increasing emission of pollutants in the environment and rising awareness regarding the importance of a clean environment.

Regional Overview

By region, the global analytical standards market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-established market and easy accessibility for advanced analytical technologies owing to the high healthcare expenditure in Canada and the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing research & development activities related to chromatography and the growing outsourcing market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Cayman Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Mallinckrodt, Accu Standard, Inc., US Pharmacopeial Convention, RICCA Chemical Company, and GFS Chemicals, Inc., among others.

These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the ONE Pesticide CRM Reagent and Consumable Kit for testing hemp and cannabis. The kit is set to be used for mycotoxin and pesticide testing for hemp and cannabis laboratories in compliance with the California, Oregon, or equivalent regulations.

The global analytical standards market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Analytical standards market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

