Agricultural Robots Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Agriculture has always been a significant industry for economies around the world. It has played a vital role in feeding the growing population and providing employment opportunities for millions of people. However, agriculture faces several challenges, such as a shortage of labor, increasing demand for food, and environmental concerns. To tackle these issues, the agriculture industry has been gradually adopting automation and robotics technologies. The agricultural robots market has been gaining momentum in recent years, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

According to a recent report by Report Ocean, the global agricultural robots market was valued at $43,356.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to $81,930.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the agricultural robots market, assessing business solutions and studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

The growth of the global agricultural robot market is driven by several factors. Technological developments have led to the launch of a broad range of robots designed for different agricultural processes. These robots can help farmers in cloud seeding, fruit picking, weed control, harvesting, environmental monitoring, planting seeds, and soil analysis. With the help of these robots, farmers can increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enable the latest precision agriculture techniques.

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the agricultural robots market is the increasing adoption of automation technology. As the demand for food increases, the agriculture industry is facing a shortage of labor. This has led to a growing need for automation and robotics technologies that can perform tasks that would otherwise require manual labor. Agricultural robots can help tackle this problem by providing a reliable and efficient solution for the industry.

Moreover, agricultural robots play a crucial role in addressing the societal problems surrounding the growing human population. They can improve crop yields, monitor environmental footprints, and ease widespread labor shortages. With the help of agricultural robots, farmers can optimize their operations, reduce waste, and increase productivity.

In conclusion, the global agricultural robots market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The role played by agricultural robots in addressing the challenges faced by the agriculture industry cannot be overstated. With technological advancements and increasing adoption of automation technology, the agriculture industry is poised for a significant transformation. The use of agricultural robots will help farmers improve their operations, increase productivity, and ensure a sustainable future for the industry.

Market Growth Is Being Driven By High-Profit Margins And Rising Adoption Of Agricultural Robots

The continuous reduction in the amount of agricultural and harvesting lands available for crops yielding due to growing industrialization, increasing infrastructural projects, etc., are directly responsible for the food supply shortage worldwide. Hence, now farmers, milkmen and agricultural industries, etc., are fascinated by the use of agricultural robots to earn high output from the existing land and animals. Moreover, the demand for agricultural robots is also primarily determined by the reduced human efforts notably, which directly results in the labor cost reduction during agricultural functions. Moreover, the key factor which is also responsible for increasing the utilization of agricultural products in the coming years is the increasing demand for precision agriculture and agriculture robots, thus aiding the market growth during the forecast period.

Consistent Government Support Is Propelling the Global Agricultural Robots Market Forward

Rising urbanization and increasing demand for food worldwide are driving the growth of the global agricultural robots market. Moreover, various beneficial policies have been announced by governments worldwide in the form of subsidies or assistance for better production and undertaking initiatives to propagate awareness about agricultural robots among farmers. For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. Furthermore, several established and start-up agricultural companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce an innovative range of agricultural robots in the market, which is likely to escalate the growth rate of the agricultural robots market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Agricultural Robots Market

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global agricultural robots market, disrupting the supply chain and impairing industries. Due to nationwide lockdowns, international border closures, and strict social distancing measures, worldwide trading activities have dropped significantly. This had a significant influence on the worldwide agricultural robot market since enterprises all over the world were compelled to either shut down completely or partially. Furthermore, in 2021, the second wave of COVID-19 upset the market in several significant markets, including the United States, India, and Brazil, among others. However, with the restoration of trade activity, the market is likely to see stable demand rise over the projection period.

The North America Region Accounted For The Largest Market Share In The Global Agricultural Robots Market

North America is the largest market for agricultural robots in terms of sales, accounting for about one-third of all sales in 2021. The United States is the world’s biggest user of drones in agriculture and livestock management. Drones are employed in a variety of applications in the United States, including seeding, chemical spraying, crop monitoring, and irrigation control. In addition, milking robots have a lot of promise in the country. According to Lely, a market leader in milking robots, milking robots are used on roughly 5% of all dairy farms in the United States, and this proportion is expected to expand by 20-30% in the near future. Canada has also emerged as a promising market for milking robots and self-driving tractors. Moreover, the growing precision farming practices in Saskatchewan and Alberta are anticipated to support the sales of robot tractors and drones in Canada.

Competitive Landscape

The global agricultural robots market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players operating in the global agricultural robots market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Delaval, DJI All Rights Reserved, Boumatic, Lely, Agjunction, Topcon, Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Farming Revolution Gmbh, Ecorobotix Ltd, Harvest Automation, Nao Technologies, ROBOTICS PLUS, CNH Industrial, KUBOTA Corporation and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems, Other Robots)

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Farming Environment (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming)

By Application (Field Farming, Harvest Management, Dairy, And Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking, And Monitoring, Pruning Management, Inventory Management, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

