Industrial Robotics Market Capacity and Consumption Analysis, Trends Analysis Report and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031

The Industrial Robotics Market to Cross $81 Billion by 2028

The industrial robotics market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing awareness about industrial robots and their deployment in various industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare. According to a recent report by Report Ocean, the global industrial robotics market was worth $43 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach up to $81.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial robotics market, assessing business solutions and studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

The growth of the industrial robotics market is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of smart manufacturing systems, in which robots play an important role in industrial setups. With the increasing demand for automation and robotics technology in the manufacturing industry, industrial robots have become an integral part of the manufacturing process. These robots help improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance the overall quality of the manufacturing process. Furthermore, higher investments across different industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and packaging are also driving the market’s growth.

In addition to the factors mentioned above, the rise in demand from the logistics sector due to the growing e-commerce industry is also contributing to the growth of the global industrial robotics market. With the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery of goods, logistics companies are increasingly turning to automation and robotics technology to streamline their operations. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, driving the growth of the industrial robotics market.

In conclusion, the industrial robotics market is expected to cross $81 billion by 2028, exhibiting a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising adoption of smart manufacturing systems, higher investments across different industries, and the growing demand from the logistics sector are the main factors driving the market’s growth. With the increasing deployment of industrial robots across different industries, the industrial robotics market is poised for a significant transformation in the coming years, contributing to the growth of the global economy.

Rising Demand for Automation across Different Industries is Propelling the Growth of Industrial Robotics Market

Demand for robotics is emanating from different industrial sectors, including automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and packaging industries. Demand for robots mainly depends upon the type of requirement in the industries, such as reducing labor costs and producing high-quality production. For instance, many pharmaceuticals industries during COVID-19 adopted automated, integrated robotics systems to manufacture respiratory and immune-building drugs to fulfill the demand of the consumers. Furthermore, many automotive industries are adopting automotive techniques like the robotic arm to reduce labor costs, providing growth opportunities for the global industrial robotics market. Therefore, there are heavy investments in the market of industrial robots, which is fuelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Increased Demand Across E-commerce Industry Opened Up Global Industrial Robotics Market Growth Opportunities

With economic growth in different regions across the globe, there has been a remarkable growth of e-commerce in the past few years. With the increase in the demand for various products across different economies, the product manufacturers have adopted automated robots to function some of the repetitive processes. According to the Robotic Industries Association, more than 2,50,000 industrial robots have been installed in the United States, which gives rise to an estimate of the penetration of industrial robots. Furthermore, the industrial robotics market has been witnessing a huge demand from past years, which gives rise to the adoption of smart factory systems wherein the robots play an important role in carrying out various functions.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Industrial Robotics Market

The global industrial robotics market is positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the organizations faced a decline in terms of their revenue. In contrast, the industrial robotics market has been slowly rising in most of the manufacturing industries, especially in pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturing plants. There was a sudden rise in CAGR, which attributed to the growth of industrial robots during a pandemic as there is a shortage of labor in most of the manufacturing plants due to lockdown in different regions of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the manufacturing sector shifted its manufacturing base to automated robotics solutions to fulfill consumers’ demand during the global pandemic.

Asia-Pacific Region to Account for Largest Market Share in Global Industrial Robotics Market

In terms of the regional analysis, the global industrial robotics market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East, and Africa. North America leads the global market; the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to cater the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising automation in countries like India, Japan, and China. Apart from that, due to the rising population in the Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the consumption of goods. Production capacity is enhancing and requires a high automated technique to produce these goods. Europe is also expecting exponential growth due to the smart factories and demand for customized and automated robots in the different countries of Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial robotics market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. The industrial robotics market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players operating in the global industrial robotics market are ABB, FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, Seiko Epson, Drr, Rethink Robotics, Franka Emika, F&P Robotics, Omron Adept Technology, Staubli, Siasun Robot and Automation, ComauSpaItaly, Universal Robots, YAMAHA, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Robot Type (Articulated Robot, Cylindrical Robot, Linear Robots, Parallel Robot, Scara Robot, Spherical Robots, And Others)

By Applications (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Welding & Soldering, Dispensing, Processing And Others)

By End-Users(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metal & Machinery, And Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

