Location-Based Entertainment Market To Experience Unprecedented Expansion From 2023 To 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Location-Based Entertainment Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global location-based entertainment market is expected to reach $24.2 billion by 2027. Global location-based entertainment market is valued approximately at $3.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 34.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/location-based-entertainment-market/QI037

Location-based entertainment refers to any type of entertainment that takes place in a location outside of home of the user, often in an entertainment center. The location-based entertainment experience primarily involves creation of a physical space, equipped with all the equipment, tools, etc. that are required to create an immersive environment. The global location-based entertainment market is being driven by increasing consumer spending on games and video content and increasing adoption of innovative concepts with virtual reality expertise.

Furthermore, increasing investment by the market players to launch innovative simulation products will provide new opportunities for the global location-based entertainment industry. According to Statista, spending by consumers on additional in-game content is expected to increase from $54 billion in 2020 to more than $74.4 billion by 2025, across the globe. Such growth in the consumer spending on gaming content is expected to increase the adoption of location-based entertainment with the popularity of multiplayer gaming which in turn would drive the market. However, requirement of high budgeted infrastructure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global location-based entertainment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing awareness regarding the latest technologies and the popularity of location-based entertainment among users, rapid adoption of location-based virtual reality tools, and presence of majority of the key market players across the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence of several virtual reality hardware and software providers, expanding consumer base for virtual reality based games across China, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Exit Reality

Springboard VR

HTC Corporation

IMAX Corporation

The VOID LLC

VRstudios Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/location-based-entertainment-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By End Use:

Amusement Parks

Arcade Studios

4D Films

By Technology:

2 Dimensional (2D)

3 Dimensional (3D)

Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/location-based-entertainment-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us: