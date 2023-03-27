AI In Supply Chain Market Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The AI in supply chain market is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, analytics, and computer vision in autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. A recent report by Report Ocean shows that the global AI in supply chain market was worth USD 5,610.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20,196.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the analysis period of 2022-2028. This growth is driven by the numerous benefits that AI and IoT can provide in the supply chain industry, such as predicting product demand, managing transportation, and improving customer relations.

AI can perform tasks independently, making it a discreet technology partner that can help businesses operate more efficiently without even being noticed. The integration of AI into supply chain systems has been slowly increasing over the past few years, with technology vendors incorporating more AI capabilities into their solutions. As a result, businesses are now better able to optimize their supply chain processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Overall, the future of the AI in supply chain market looks promising, with continued growth and innovation expected in the coming years.

Growing Digitization in Emerging Economies Driving Market Growth

Rising digitization of the economies, particularly the emerging ones, is an important market boom riding element. The machines, robots, IoT devices, and programs used within the worldwide supply chain create a deluge of structured and unstructured statistics, this has led to the emergence of advanced artificial intelligence- (AI) and gadget studying-based totally answers, designed to make the experience of all this information and transform it into actionable insights for the industry. AI-powered supply chain technology carries order to the chaos of all this information. AI also empowers businesses to make intelligent predictions, thus playing a significant part in propelling market growth.

Multiple Perks Offered by Artificial Intelligence

The agencys offering AI-powered smart warehouse products provides a complete, actual-time view of warehouse operations at some point in the entire process. The advantage of making use of AI to complex operational statistics are clear: more advantageous visibility into the supply chain, faster selection-making, decreased cycle instances, predictive evaluation of massive data, improved first-rate, productivity and throughput, greater deliver chain resilience, and the capacity to constantly tweak and improve working tactics primarily based on actual-time insights into system performance. The aforementioned factors play an important part in propelling the growth of global AI in the supply chain market.

Machine Learning Technology Industry Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in Global AI in Supply Chain Market

Based on technology, the AI in the supply chain market is broadly segmented into computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and context-aware computing. In 2021, the machine learning segment catered the largest share of the overall AI in the supply chain market. With the help of machine learning, AI can perform various difficult tasks as machine learning allows various techniques to mimic the human tasks and install them to AI components. Flexible Vision, for example, has created an AI and machine learning-powered hardware and software platform to aid in the completion of challenging inspection tasks such as correctly recognizing things to be picked by a robot or detecting product defects. Any technician can manage Flexible Vision, regardless of their skill level, demonstrating that installing AI-powered solutions doesn’t always require sophisticated technological know-how.

Impact of COVID-19 on The Global AI in supply chain Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the market to drop the most due to the global lockdown, which has resulted in a shortage of raw materials and working professionals. Lockdowns have pushed the world’s businesses into chaos. Several of the market’s core industries are experiencing a scarcity of investment capital. As a result, there is a decrease in investment in the development of AI solutions. Furthermore, a lack of skilled workers in the workforce has been a major factor in the decline of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain market sales over time. However, social distancing tactics are projected to expand the chances for AI devices to be used more than ever in the future.

The North America Region Catered the Largest Market Share In The Global AI In Supply Chain Market.

Amidst the global, regional level, North America dominates the AI in the supply chain market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the major presence of key players in the region. As developed economies are focusing on improving existing supply chain solutions, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the projection period. Due to the presence of a young and tech-savvy population in this region and the growing proliferation of the internet of things (IoT).

Competitive Landscape

The global AI in supply chain market is a fragmented market with numerous players in the market. The key players operating in the Global AI in supply chain market are FedEx, McLane Company, DHL, Amazon, CSX, XPO Logistics, C.H. Robinson, HUB Group, Burrus Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, Universal Logistics Holdings, Havi, Symbiotic, C3, TTEC, Uptake, Coyote Logistics, Zebra Technologies, Epicor Software, and Other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type (Hardware, Software, And Other Services)

By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision)

By Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, Risk Management, Freight Brokerage, Others)

By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food And Beverages And Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are extensive investments in research and development, new and advanced product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their customer reach.

