Fibrin Sealants Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2023-2030

Global fibrin sealants market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027.

Global fibrin sealants market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027.Global fibrin sealants market is valued approximately at $0.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Fibrin sealants refer to a type of surgical formulation which is used for the creation of fibrin clot for wound healing or hemostasis. It comprises of separately packaged human thrombin and human fibrinogen. It is widely adopted to control bleeding during and after a surgery. The global fibrin sealants market is being driven by increase in number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardio vascular diseases, cancers, etc. and rising number of surgical procedures across the globe. Furthermore, advancements in technology will provide new opportunities for the global fibrin sealants industry.

According to the American Cancer Society, 17.0 million new cases of cancer were witnessed in 2018 (with 9.5 million deaths) across the globe which is expected to reach 27.5 million new cases (with 16.3 million deaths) by 2040. Such growth in the chronic conditions worldwide would increase the need for surgical procedures which is likely to increase the demand for fibrin sealants and hence would drive the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global fibrin sealants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as rise in surgical procedures, increase in the patients with chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, rise in demand for dental surgeries, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to factors such as increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India, growth in healthcare expenditure, increasing cardiovascular surgeries, rise in government funding, etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Grifols, S.A.

CSL Limited

Vivostat A/S

Stryker

Hemarus

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Dosage Form:

Liquid

Patch

Powder

By Indication:

General Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Wound Management

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

