Automated Waste Collection Systems Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Automated Waste Collection Systems Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Global Automated Waste Collection Systems Market to reach $$ by 2030. Global Automated Waste Collection Systems Market is valued approximately $$ 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

In view of new legislation regarding rubbish collected and transported by road, automated waste collection systems are being adopted as a waste management solution around the world for a cleaner and greener environment. Over the forecast period, this is expected to drive the demand of automated waste collection systems. Furthermore, governments and local governments in both developed and developing countries are concentrating on proper garbage and waste disposal in order to safeguard demographic or human health and the environment. The automatic waste collection system market is projected to be driven by this. Vendors are updating sorting equipment by combining robotics and artificial intelligence to reduce impurity content after sorting. This is one of the major causes driving up demand for automated waste collection systems .

However, one of the negative factors that could hamper the growth of the automated waste collection system market is citizens’ hesitancy to abandon the traditional door-to-door waste collection system in favor of an innovative waste collection system. To protect the environment and human health, governments all over the world have implemented rules and regulations for waste collection and segregation. That is another major reason why the automated waste collection system (AWCS) market could grow in the coming years. Artificial intelligence technologies and applications are available from companies such as Envac Group and AMCS Group, which enable people to understand the automated garbage collection system and keep track of the quantity of waste generated in order to raise awareness. Furthermore, AWCS manufacturers are turning to cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and others for waste collection. During the forecast period, these efforts will provide attractive growth opportunities for the automated waste collection system (AWCS) market.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Automated Waste Collection Systems market. Europe leads the global market for automated waste collection systems. Due to its growing population, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly with a high CAGR during the forecast period. As a result of rising development and the government’s focus on safe garbage and waste pile disposal to preserve human health, demand for automated garbage collection systems will rise. Government resources have encouraged the primary stakeholders to build the infrastructure for a transportation system. As consumers become more aware of the need of keeping their surroundings clean and installing effective cleaning methods, the automated garbage collection system market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow.

Major market player included in this report are:

AMCS group

Caverion corporation

Aerbin ApS

MariMatic Oy

Envac Group

Logiwaste AB

AWC Berhad Group

Ros Roca SA

Greenwave Solutions

STREAM environment

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed in Route of Administration about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Gravity System

Full Vacuum System

By Distribution Channel:

Stationary

Mobile

By Application:

Airports

Hospitals

Food Markets

Industries

Stadiums

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

