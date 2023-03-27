Biopsy Guidance System Market Investment Opportunities Abound as Market Prepares for Massive Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Biopsy Guidance System Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Biopsy Guidance System Market to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2027. Global Biopsy guidance system Market is valued approximately at USD 0.92 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Biopsy Guidance System is used for the diagnosis of cancer and other chronic diseases in their initial stage. The Biopsy Guidance System market is being driven by growing cases of cancer globally, increase in the geriatric population, an increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, technological advancements, and increasing government initiatives. For instance, according to Cancer.org, in 2021, the amount of new cancer patients will be around 1.9 million in U.S. As the biopsy guidance system is one of the major tools required for the initial diagnosis of cancer, thus, rising number of cancer cases is estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, advancement in technologies such as robot-assisted biopsy, needle-based biopsy guns etc. may fuel the market growth. However, risk of infections associated with the use of biopsy needles may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Biopsy Guidance System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high prevalence of cancer in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing cases of cancer and advancement in biopsy guidance systems in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

C. R. Bard, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ARGON MEDICAL

Boston Scientific Corporation

INRAD Inc.

Cook Medical

PLANMED OY

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy

By End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institute

By Application:

Brain Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Other Application

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

