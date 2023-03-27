Smart Parking Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd, IEM SA, IPS Group Inc.

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Smart Parking industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global smart parking market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global smart parking market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart parking industry is forecast to gain traction due to the growing population and rising demand for smart infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising demand for sustainable energy resources and favorable government regulations will surge the growth of the market. The growing cost of fossil fuels and rising demand to control environmental pollution will contribute to the growth of the market. The rising road traffic and increasing demand to implement effective solutions to save the time of people will escalate the growth of the market. The benefits of smart parking, such as real-time data interference and smart mobile applications, will accelerate the growth of the global smart parking market. Furthermore, growing concerns related to parking and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive the market forward. On the contrary, the high cost of implementation may limit the growth of the global smart parking market. The growing number of launches and partnerships between industry players will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Continental AG designed miniaturized Contact Sensor System (CoSSy) sensors in 2019, which aims to improve the safety of automated parking systems. In addition, IEM SA inked a partnership deal with Telenor, one of Scandinavia's leading telecommunication companies, in 2020. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific smart parking market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for valet parking in the region. Growing urbanization and rising demand for parking management at public places like shopping malls, airports, commercial and residential complexes will further contribute to the growth of the smart parking market. The growing deployment of technologically advanced products and rising vehicle traffic will benefit the market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Amano McGann, Inc., will surge the growth of the regional market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the entire travel, transportation, and hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic, governments of various economies imposed strict lockdown, which halted the travel for approximately two years. Thus, it affected the deployment of smart parking solutions. In addition, the focus of governments also shifted from infrastructure improvement. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global smart parking market. Competitors in the Market Amano McGann, Inc.

Continental AG

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Smart Parking Limited

Swarco AG

Urbiotica

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global smart parking market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region. By Type Outlook Off-Street

On-Street By Technology Outlook Internet of Things (IoT)

Ultrasonic

RFID

Image Sensors

Others By Application Outlook Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

E-parking

License Plate Recognition By End User Outlook Commercial

Commercial
Government

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

