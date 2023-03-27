GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 To 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2027. Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 18.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

GaN shines out in RF applications for a variety of reasons, including their strong breakdown field, high saturation velocity, and superior thermal qualities, which have helped them carry signals over long distances or at high-end power levels. Potential use of GaN in 5G infrastructure development is propelling the market growth over the estimated period. The broad availability of 5G infrastructure will enable smart manufacturing, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and linked transportation. By 2022, roughly 12% of worldwide mobile traffic is predicted to be on 5G cellular connectivity, according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index.

The regional analysis of the global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to the rising semiconductor industry in numerous application categories, such as consumer and enterprise, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial, it is gradually displacing silicon counterparts across the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the propelling defense sector with wider utilization of GaN-based transistors across military applications.

Major market player included in this report are:

GaN Systems

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo Inc.

Wolfspeed Inc.(A CREE Company)

Broadcom Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion

Fujitsu Semiconductor

NTT Advanced Technology

Texas Instruments

MACOM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

RF Semiconductors

By Application:

Consumer and Enterprises

Industrial

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

