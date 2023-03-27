Secure Access Service Edge Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Secure Access Service Edge Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Secure Access Service Edge Market to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2027. Global Secure Access Service Edge Market is valued at approximately USD 0.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Managing and securing different networks and data access points in enterprises is a difficult task. And growing adoption of BYOD is further complicating it. Secure access service edge (SASE) is used to unify such networks into a single platform, thus making access easier. The market is being driven by growing popularity of remote working and rising adoption of cloud-based IT systems. Also, various network security vendors are adding SASE functionalities to their portfolio to expand their customer base.
For instance, In July 2020, Fortinet acquired a networking and cloud security provider named OPAQ Networks. This acquisition led to the integration of OPAQ Networks’ ZTNA solution to Fortinet’s Security Fabric, thus enhancing its SASE security platform. Such strategic acquisitions and initiatives are expected to propel the market forward in coming years. However, lack of in-depth expertise may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
Geographically, North America is dominating the global Secure Access Service Edge Market owing to the continues technological advancements, growing adoption of cloud services and rising expenditure on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 attributable to the growing expenditure on IT security and rising adoption of BYOD policies in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
Cato Networks
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
McAfee, LLC
Open Systems
Palo Alto Networks
Versa Networks, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Platform
Services
By Application:
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
Government
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
