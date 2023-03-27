Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2023 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global smart irrigation controllers market was US$ 1,112.4 million in 2021. The global smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,901.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing population and declining agricultural lands will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period. In addition, depletion of natural resources and the rising need to enhance farm yield will benefit the global smart irrigation controllers market. Due to the declining agricultural force, the adoption of internet connected solutions is forecast to surge during the forecast period. Smart irrigation controllers are adopted in the residential and commercial industries. Moreover, it ensures the optimum application of water to achieve high crop yields. Moreover, it also reduces operational costs, which will contribute to the growth of the market. The growing number of agricultural practices will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, favorable incentives by governments to boost crop yield will escalate the market growth during the study period. The smart city is forecast to be a significant trend, which will increase emphasis on the efficient management of water in commercial and residential spaces. Furthermore, growing urbanization will surge the demand to maintain the green balance. Thus, the market for smart irrigation controllers will grow unexpectedly. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered various industries. Due to lockdown restrictions, the agriculture industry witnessed significant challenges. However, the demand for goods increased abruptly. As a result, agricultural practices were forced to increase to cater to the demands of the population. Thus, it positively affected the global smart irrigation controllers market. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like India, China, and Japan. Increasing disposable incomes and high population growth are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rising focus on agricultural practices and increasing urbanization will increase the demand for efficient irrigation practices. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period. Competitors in the Market The Toro Company

Netafim

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint

Rachio

Rain Machine

ET Water

Galcon Industries

Weathermatic

Calsense

AquaSpy

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global smart irrigation controllers market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region. Smart Irrigation Market, by Component Controllers

(Evapotranspiration) ET-Based

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Rain/Freeze Sensors

Fertigation Sensors

Others

Water Flow Meters

Others (includes gateways, routers, and wireless communication equipment) Smart Irrigation Market, by System Type: Weather-based

Sensor-based Smart Irrigation Market, by Application: Agricultural

Greenhouses

Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

Residential

Turf & Landscape

Golf Courses

Golf Courses

Others

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

