Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Experts Forecast Tremendous Upswing for Market in The Coming Decade

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Global Laparoscopic power morcellators Market to reach USD 175.2 million by 2027. Global Laparoscopic power morcellators Market is valued approximately at USD 106.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Laparoscopic power morcellators are basically medical devices which are used as a surgical technique to decrease the size of the uterus or myomas by making small pieces to enable the removal of tissues through small incisions. The Laparoscopic power morcellators market is being driven by rising prevalence for Uterine Fibroid patients, growing awareness among the population about advanced surgical tools. Furthermore, increasing cases of uterine fibroids in women is on the rise globally, and these can lead to abnormal uterine bleeding, amenorrhea, dysmenorrhea, and pelvic or abdominal pressure, which is igniting the use of Laparoscopic power morcellators. For instance, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, in 2017 an estimated 793,846 women were diagnosed with uterine cancer. The rate of new cases of uterine cancer was 27.8 per 100,000 females per year. Therefore, increasing the demand for uterine fibroid treatment. However, side effects associated with the laparoscopic power morcellators during myomectomy treatment, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Laparoscopic power morcellators Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing number of uterine fibroids cases and related surgeries in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the growing awareness related to treatment among the general population in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

OWA-electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Medtronic

Karl Storz GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

LiNA Medical

Lumenis

Nouvag AG

Olympus Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH

Cook Medical

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Power

Hysteroscopic Morcellators

Laparoscopic Morcellators

Manual

By End use:

Global Laparoscopic power morcellators Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Others

By Application:

Hysterectomy

Myomectomy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

