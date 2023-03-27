Smart Lighting Market |(CAGR) of 21.10%| to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Smart Lighting industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global smart lighting market size was US$ 13.93 billion in 2021. The global smart lighting market is forecast to grow to US$ 67.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for street lighting systems and rowing initiatives by governments to improve public infrastructure will drive the growth of the global smart lighting market during the study period. Favorable technological advancements and the growing deployment of IoT and AI technology will surge the growth of the global smart lighting market. In addition, the trending smart city infrastructure and surging investments by government departments will escalate the growth of the market. The introduction of technologies that operate on less energy will escalate the growth of the global smart lighting market. Growing urbanization and employment rate will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing living standards of the people and rising demand for energy conservation will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart lighting market. The increasing number of partnerships between industry players to expand product offerings will boost the growth of the market. For instance, Daintree Networks and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. inked a pact in 2016 to joint solutions, including Samsung’s smart lighting module (SLM). Security and Privacy Concerns related to smart lighting may limit the growth of the market. Regional Analysis The Asia-Pacific smart lighting market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing number of smart city projects. The government of India recently proposed an investment that aims to establish smart city infrastructure in various parts of the country. In addition, the growing urbanization and employment rate will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy conservation and increasing adoption of IoT-based technology will further prompt the demand for smart lighting. COVID-19 Impact Analysis Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing units witnessed significant disruptions due to the unavailability of raw materials. Furthermore, the shortage of workforce and ban on international trade activities hampered the supply chain. As a result, it restricted the growth of the global smart lighting market. Moreover, the shift in consumer demands and more focus towards healthcare further declined the demand for smart lighting. As a result, the market witnessed limited growth opportunities due to the pandemic. Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol306 Competitors in the Market Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc.

Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc.

Dialight

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Syska

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global smart lighting market segmentation focuses on Application, Industry Vertical, Offering, Technology, Connectivity, and Region. By Application Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting By Industry Vertical Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Others By Offering Hardware

Software By Lighting Technology LED

Halogen

Incandescent

Fluorescent

CFL By Connectivity Technology Bluetooth

Zigbee

WiFi

DALI

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

