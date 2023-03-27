3D Concrete Printing Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2023 to 2031

The 3D concrete printing market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for automation in the construction industry, the need for cost-effective and sustainable construction methods, and advancements in technology. The market research study conducted by Report Ocean provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key players, opportunities, challenges, and global suppliers. The study also includes a competitive analysis of the latest technological advancements and innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment. The global 3D concrete printing market is expected to grow from USD 40.3 million in 2021 to USD 102.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for complicated mechanisms at reasonable prices, rapid urbanization and increasing investment in new construction projects across regions can fuel the growth of the global market. Companies are investing in more advanced 3D concrete printing devices that can produce large concrete buildings such as lintels, walls and roofs. Moreover, the growing building activities are increasing business growth in the developing economies at a considerable rate.
Major market player included in this report are:
DUS Architects
Cybe Construction
UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV
Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)
Sika AG
Rohaco
Imprimere
Skanska
Fosters + Partners
Acciona S.A.
WinSun Global
HeidelbergCement AG
LafargeHolcim
Balfour Beatty
Apis Cor
Carilliom Plc
Betabram
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering
Printing services
Materials
By Technique
Extrusion-based
Powder-based
By End-User
Building
Infrastructure
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change
- This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors
- You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents
- The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly
- Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment
- Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market
- Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region
- Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled
- Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players
- The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions
- Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis
- Provides perception into the market via Value Chain
- Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help
