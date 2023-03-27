Active Electronic Components Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Active Electronic Components Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Active Electronic Components Market to reach USD 507.2 billion by 2027. Global Electronic Components Market is valued approximately at USD 273.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Active electronic components are the integral components of telecom equipment and other networking devices that need an energy source to perform an assigned task. The Active Electronic Components market is being driven by growing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops and growing automation in the field of automobile sector such as auto parking, driving assistance etc. Increased demand for electric car has also fueled the market because components such as motor controller, power integrated devices telematics are used in them.

Furthermore, the continuous development of major key players towards industry revolution that is to embrace digitalization and increase remote monitoring is also estimated to boost the market. Moreover, the huge investment by key players is also igniting the market. For instance, Diotec Corporation is focusing on developing its global presence by setting up new facilities for its component production worldwide. However, rising concerns regarding energy efficiency and wide scale adoption of internet of things, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Active Electronic Components Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due the presence of a huge consumer electronics sector in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising industry of electric and autonomous cars in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced micro devices

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Intel Corp.

Maxim Integrated

Broadcom, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Semiconductor Devices

Diodes

Transistors

Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Optoelectronics

Vacuum Tubes

Display Devices

Others

By End user:

Consumer Electronics

Networking & Telecommunication

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

