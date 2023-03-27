Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share, By Type, By Application, Regions, Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2023 | US$ 15,134.20 million by 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Smart Kitchen Appliances industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global smart kitchen appliances market size was US$ 3,537.1 million in 2021. The global smart kitchen appliances market is forecast to grow to US$ 15,134.20 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.08% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market The growing era of smart homes will significantly drive the global smart kitchen appliances market forward. In addition, the importance of home and household appliances in every house will contribute to the growth of the market. Growing disposable income and a gradual shift towards replacing traditional kitchen appliances with smart kitchen appliances will benefit the market during the study period. The beneficial features and continuous upgrades in smart kitchen appliances will surge the growth of the market. For instance, Smarty Pans designed a smart pan that offers beneficial features like measuring and recording AI formatted recipes, figuring nutritional values, and assisting users with step-by-step cooking instructions. Such advancements are forecast to gain rapid traction during the forecast period. The growing number of partnerships and collaborations by industry players aiming to expand the services are forecast to benefit the overall smart kitchen appliances market during the study period. For instance, Panasonic corporation inked a pact with Drop, a recipes app provider, in January 2020. In addition, Samsung electronics co. Ltd. acquired Whisk. in 2019. It is an AI-based platform for smart food. Changing living standards of the urban population and increasing interest in cooking will benefit the global smart kitchen appliances market during the forecast period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for smart home services. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various employees lost their job or had to work at low wages. Thus, the demand for luxury items reduced drastically, which also impacted the global smart kitchen appliances market. Regional Analysis Europe is forecast to emerge as the largest smart kitchen appliances market. The growth of the market is attributed to the contribution of prominent countries, such as the UK. In addition, the country has emerged as the early adopter of technologies in kitchen appliances. In addition, it is also home to various emerging industry players, such as Winnow, which will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing popularity of smart kitchen appliances, such as smart refrigerators and smart dishwashers, smart microwaves & ovens, will benefit the market during the study period. Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol307 Competitors in the Market Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Philips N.V.

AB Electrolux

Groupe SEB

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global smart kitchen appliances market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region. By Product Outlook Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Ovens

Other Appliances By Technology Outlook Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others By Distribution Channel Outlook Online

Offline

By End User Outlook

Residential

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

