Mental Health Market 2023 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Mental Health industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global mental health market size was US$ 391.3 billion in 2021. The global mental health market is forecast to grow to US$ 551.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Mental illness or psychotherapeutic conditions are basically caused due to chemical, genetic, and anatomical conditions; or psychological origins such as trauma. Some mental illnesses require phycological intervention, which will drive the mental health market forward.

The growing prevalence of mental illness will also escalate the demand for efficient treatment. For instance, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, around one in every five U.S. adults suffer from mental illness. Thus, the growing prevalence of the diseases will surge the growth of the global mental health market.

The high cost of mental health programs may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the market may witness high growth potential in developing countries due to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships between industry players to offer efficient mental health services will amplify the market growth. For instance, Acadia signed a joint venture with Geisinger Health in order to include new facilities with nearly 96-beds. Furthermore, BHN also inked a pact with Holyoke Health Center and the HEALing (Helping to End Addiction Long-Term) in 2021 for the launch of a new program,”communities study,” that aims to help people suffering from opioid dependence. Thus, such initiatives will escalate the mental health market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis COVID-19 pandemic further worsened the situation for people suffering from mental sickness. Patients could not get proper treatment due to the pandemic. Various general hospital psychiatric wards were transformed into COVID-19 wards. As a result, it increased the pre-existing mental health symptoms at a significant rate.

Furthermore, the wake of the pandemic forced various companies, hotels, and other institutions to shut their places. As a result, many people lost their jobs. Thus, it triggered cases of depression and anxiety. Furthermore, the shortage of personal protective equipment further hampered the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific mental health market is forecast to grow at a significant rate. China and India are forecast to emerge as lucrative markets due to the growing cases of mental illness in the countries. Furthermore, the rising demand for effective mental health programs is likely to contribute to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, governments are also upscaling their services in order to cater to the demands of the population. As a result, it will drive the Asia-Pacific mental health market forward. Competitors in the Market The MENTOR Network

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Acadia Healthcare

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

CareTech Holdings PLC

Ascension Seton

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

North Range Behavioral Health

Strategic Behavioral Health

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global mental health market segmentation focuses on Disorders, Services, Age Group, and Region. By Disorders Outlook Schizophrenia

Alcohol Use Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

Other Disorders By Services Outlook Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Other Services By Age Group Outlook Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric By Regional Outlook North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

