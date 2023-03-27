Influencer Marketing Platform Market Massive Growth Predicted Between 2023 And 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2027. Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is valued approximately USD 6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 32% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Influencer marketing has quickly gone from being a trendy term to being integrated into conventional branding methods. It combines the concepts of traditional celebrity endorsements with modern content-driven marketing strategies. In recent years, marketers have begun to go beyond traditional celebrities for product endorsements, collaborating with online celebrities/influencers. This is a direct result of these influencers’ growing number of social media followers and their capacity to affect their followers’/fans’ purchasing habits. The increasing usage of the internet for advertising techniques has transformed corporate models and created new revenue streams. Customers’ easy access to high-speed, low-cost internet connections provides marketers with a new avenue to reach out to target groups, resulting in the emergence of influencer marketing strategies.

Marketers and brands can create more targeted advertising campaigns by leveraging these promotion strategies, improving customer experience and business relationships. Consumer demand is driven by product authenticity and the availability of dependable goods and services. Customers are constantly being forced to acquire things via traditional marketing and promotion approaches. Traditional methods can result in a negative brand image. Furthermore, consumers’ transition to the over-the-top (OTT) sector and other social media channels has decentralized the consumer base across channels, resulting in expensive marketing costs and no return on investment (ROI).

As a result, businesses are increasingly implementing successful marketing strategies that reach end consumers without disturbing them. Influencer marketing is one of the most effective marketing tactics for reaching direct customers via macro and micro influencers and forming strong bonds between customers and brands. Customers trust brands that are backed by celebrities, bloggers, vloggers, and well-known individuals via social media channels. According to ClickZ, 22% of consumers in the 18-34 age bracket bases their purchasing decisions on celebrity endorsements. According to the figures above, organizations’ brand image might be harmed if they betray their customers’ confidence. By providing quality and transparency, businesses have a significant opportunity to win consumer trust and acquire new customers.

Major market player included in this report are:

IZEA Worldwide

Quotient Technology Inc.

Launchmetrics

JuliusWorks Inc.

Traackr Inc.

Upfluence Inc.

Klear

AspirelQ

CreatorIQ

Mavrck

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Influencer Marketing Platform Market. In 2020, North America dominated the global market, with much more revenue than other regions. COVID-19 has impacted the United States severely, making it one of the worst-affected countries. This resulted in the acceptance of Work-From-Home (WFH) and, as a result, the use of social media and OTT platforms as forms of entertainment by individuals, allowing businesses to use influencer marketing to promote their products and services. Furthermore, the region’s module manages resources in platform development, AI-based analytics, and digital marketing creates a favorable environment for growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed in Route of Administration about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Application:

Search and discovery

Campaign management

Influencer relationship management

Analytics and reporting

Compliance management and fraud detection

Others

By Organization size:

Large enterprises

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

By End user:

Fashion and lifestyle

Agencies and PR

Retail and consumer goods

Health and wellness

Ad-tech

Banking and finance

Travel and tourism

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

