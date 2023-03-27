Metaverse Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Global Trend, Key Findings, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031 | Facebook, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Metaverse industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global metaverse market size was US$ 62.6 billion in 2021. The global metaverse market is forecast to grow to US$ 848.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of metaverse is set to transform the outlook of the gaming sector. Apart from that, the artificial intelligence and virtual technology industry is forecast to witness a significant revolution in the coming years. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global metaverse market. Companies are also contributing to this trend by investing highly in the development and programming of new innovative techniques. For instance, Facebook, Inc. announced to invest nearly $10 billion in Facebook Reality Labs as the company is focusing on the development of metaverse. This investment made in 2021 aims to develop innovative and advanced technological metaverse. Furthermore, the metaverse is expected to open new doors of possibilities for the education sector. As a result, it will drive the metaverse market forward. The harmful impact of metaverse on the health and psychology of individuals may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the outlook of various industries. The gaming industry and social media platforms gained substantial traction throughout the pandemic period. It is owing to the significance of work-from-home culture. Furthermore, online education also increased the interest of students in gaming, which propelled the market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific metaverse market is forecast to record robust revenue growth during the forecast period. It is owing to the presence of various start-ups such as Bolly Heroes, OneRare, LOKA, Cope. Studio, Interality, Zippy, NextMeet, Zhongqingbaowang Interaction Network Co., Ltd. (ZQGame), miHoYo Co., Ltd., etc. Furthermore, the growing use of social media will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific metaverse market during the forecast period. Companies in the region are also focusing on outperforming competitors. For instance, ByteDance Ltd, a Beijing-based developer of the short video app TikTok, acquired VR Pico Interactive Inc. with the aim to introduce its metaverse. The firm aims to do so with the help of Pico Interactive's software and hardware.

Competitors in the Market

Facebook, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ByteDance Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies, Inc.

Lilith Games

Microsoft

Other Prominent Players Market Segmentation The global metaverse market segmentation focuses on Component, Platform, Offering, Technology, and Region. By Component Hardware- Displays; eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware Haptic Sensors & Devices, Smart Glasses, Omni Treadmills AR/VR Headsets

Software- Asset Creation Tools Programming Engines

By Platform Desktop

Mobile By Offerings Virtual Platform

Asset Marketplaces

Avatars

Financial Services By Technology Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR) By Application Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation

Social Media

Conference

Virtual Runway Shows

Aircraft Maintenance

Others Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol770 By Application Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace & Defence

Other By Regional Outlook North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

