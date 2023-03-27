Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate system fully open, cash available April 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The registration website for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax surplus payment on Monday (March 27) opened to all eligible Taiwanese and foreign residents and payments are expected to be disbursed as soon as April 6.

The Ministry of Finance's 'NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment' website (https://6000.gov.tw) opened up for eligible people to register to receive the NT$6,000 tax rebate on March 22. However, in order to avoid an overload of the website, from March 22-26, registration was limited to holders of ID or residence permits with one of two specific last digits.

On Monday, this rationing system officially ended and opened to all eligible residents. The four main groups eligible for the NT$6,000 bonus are:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who own a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

After the Legislative Yuan on Friday (March 24) passed the third reading "Universal Cash for All" program will be released after the "Special Budget for Strengthening the Economic and Social Resilience of the Central Government and Sharing the Economic Achievements of All People after the Epidemic," it was sent to the Office of the President on Saturday afternoon (March 25) and went into effect on Monday.

In addition to registering on the website, there are four other methods through which the funds are being distributed:

Cash collection at an ATM Cash collection at the post office Direct deposit for qualified retirees, disability recipients Distribution to people in specific rural areas unable to use the other methods

As April 3-5 are public holidays and banks will be closed, people who register on the website for direct deposit or are from rural groups are expected to receive the payment on April 6. However, if people register over the Qingming Festival, the earliest they will be able to receive the funds would be April 7.

If they register after the holiday, the fastest they can be credited with the cash will be April 10, because banks will be closed on April 8 and 9. In addition, people will be able to access funds via ATM starting April 10, while post office pickups are to open on April 17, according to the MOF.

MODA on March 16 issued a press release explaining the steps involved in registering on the website:

1. Use a computer, cell phone, or tablet to connect to the NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment website and click on "Register for Payment."

2. Enter the recipient's "ID card number or residence permit number," "financial institution code," "financial institution account number," and "health insurance card number." Please note that the financial institution account information must be filled in with one's own account in order for the funds to be remitted.

3. If a parent or legal representative is collecting for their children under 12 years (including 12) of age, click "Add" in the "Health Insurance Card Number" section, add a new field "Health Insurance Card Number," and enter the child's (nominee's) health insurance card number to register. Each person can collect for up to 4 people under the age of 12 (including 12) at the same time.

After entering the information, please click "Next Page" to confirm whether the information registered on the website is correct. If the registered information is incorrect, please click "Previous Page" to correct the incorrectly registered information, and then repeat the above procedure after the correction is completed.

After the initial registration is completed, the website will provide access to the registration results starting from March 28. To check results, click on "Check Registration Results" on the home page of the website, enter the "ID card number or residence permit number" of the applicant or representative and the "health insurance card number" of the recipient, and click on "Confirm Delivery." If a person has previously registered, but no information is available, they may have registered incorrectly and can simply re-register again.

There were no delays in filling out the registration system reported on Monday at the time of publication.